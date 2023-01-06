ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Emergency Crews Battle Fire At Duplex In NW Oklahoma City

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a duplex in Northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the scene near Northwest 8th Street and North Klien Avenue. Officials say the fire was contained to one room and all 5 people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Confirm 74 Homicides In 2022

Oklahoma City Police are updating their homicide numbers for last year. The department now says there were 74 homicides in 2022. This follows new charges filed against three people involved in a cold case and the disappearance of Joseph Lartey in 2017. His body has still not been found. Johnathan...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Oklahoma City This Year

Oklahoma City police are investigating the city's third homicide of the year. Police say the call came in late Monday night as a shooting on the far northwest side in a neighborhood near Hefner and Rockwell. Officers say they arrived to find a young man dead from a gunshot wound.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Yukon Home

One person was injured after they crashed Sunday afternoon into a Yukon home. The crash happened at a home near West Britton Road and North Piedmont Road. Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical episode when they drove into the home. Police said the...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

News On 6

OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Dead After Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Apartment

A man is dead Saturday night after a shooting outside a SW Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at a complex just north of the SW 89th and Drexel intersection. OCPD said police found the man dead outside after responding to an assault with a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

