News On 6
Emergency Crews Battle Fire At Duplex In NW Oklahoma City
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a duplex in Northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the scene near Northwest 8th Street and North Klien Avenue. Officials say the fire was contained to one room and all 5 people...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Confirm 74 Homicides In 2022
Oklahoma City Police are updating their homicide numbers for last year. The department now says there were 74 homicides in 2022. This follows new charges filed against three people involved in a cold case and the disappearance of Joseph Lartey in 2017. His body has still not been found. Johnathan...
Officers investigating deadly shooting in northwest OKC
Officials are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Oklahoma City This Year
Oklahoma City police are investigating the city's third homicide of the year. Police say the call came in late Monday night as a shooting on the far northwest side in a neighborhood near Hefner and Rockwell. Officers say they arrived to find a young man dead from a gunshot wound.
OHP: Man dies after being hit along I-40
Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man in Pottawatomie County.
News On 6
Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Yukon Home
One person was injured after they crashed Sunday afternoon into a Yukon home. The crash happened at a home near West Britton Road and North Piedmont Road. Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical episode when they drove into the home. Police said the...
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
KOCO
People in nearby neighborhood witness fatal hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of people in a nearby neighborhood witnessed a fatal hit-and-run in Oklahoma City. A fatal hit-and-run Friday night around 10:40 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and Shields Boulevard left a woman dead. Police said a woman was struck by multiple cars and taken to a hospital where she later died.
KOCO
One suspect in custody, another outstanding after search in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One suspect is in custody and another is outstanding after a search in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, police responded to a scene near 8th Street and Meridian Avenue where two suspects had stolen a car and fled the scene. As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police said...
News On 6
OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
News On 6
Crews Battle Commercial Fire At Vacant Downtown Oklahoma City Building
Fire crews in Oklahoma City said no injuries were reported from a fire at a vacant downtown building Sunday afternoon. The OKC fire department was seen fighting the fire near NW 4th St. and Shartel Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters had to tear wood boards off the barricaded windows to...
News On 6
Fatal Shooting Victim Found Between 2 Cars At SW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the southwest side of the city. The victim's body was discovered Saturday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th and Drexel Ave. Police at the scene did not have any details about the victim and said no arrests...
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
News On 6
Man Dead After Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Apartment
A man is dead Saturday night after a shooting outside a SW Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at a complex just north of the SW 89th and Drexel intersection. OCPD said police found the man dead outside after responding to an assault with a...
Oklahoma City Police make fugitive arrest following car chase and short foot pursuit
What started as a traffic violation in Southeast Oklahoma City ended with a fugitive arrest. Recently released dash cam video shows what happened.
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
Man arrested for deadly New Year’s shooting that killed football player
Authorities say they have arrested a man accused of a shooting that injured several people and left a beloved football player dead.
Man arrested after allegedly violently attacking security guard
An Oklahoma City man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a security officer at local hotel.
Suspect arrested after disturbing religious service
A suspect is locked up inside the Canadian County jail after being accused of causing fear during a special prayer service at a Yukon Catholic church.
