Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County prepping rescued animals for adoption

By Anthony Rossics
Star News Group
 4 days ago
BRICK TOWNSHIP — Many of the 135 dogs and 45 cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation here last month will be put up for adoption soon, the Ocean County Health Department has announced.

“Over the next several days, our staff will continue to work tirelessly to prepare these cats and dogs for adoption,” Daniel Regenye, Ocean County Public Health Officer, stated.

The adoption preparation process includes veterinary care, spaying or neutering the animals, microchipping, behavior evaluations, bathing and grooming care, according to Brian Lippai, the county health department’s chief of administrative services.

“We anticipate a steady stream of these pets being made available at the Jackson and Manahawkin shelters in the coming days and over the next several weeks,” said Mr. Lippai.

Brick Township Mayor John Ducey said, “This is a great result. All of these dogs and cats deserve to be part of a loving home and adoption by families is a perfect process for dogs and cats to get together with families.”

