Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The No. 3 Seed Vikings Will Play Host to the No. 6 Seed Giants
After the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears by a score of 29-13 on Sunday afternoon, there was a glimmer of hope that Minnesota might land the No. 2 seed if David Blough and the Arizona Cardinals could pull off a little bit of magic against the San Francisco 49ers.
Vikings Rumors: Jefferson’s Contract, Donatell in 2023, & Upcoming Cuts
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the upcoming Justin Jefferson extension, Ed Donatell potentially returning in 2023, and which Vikings players could be getting to the end of their purple careers.
Is Anything Left for Dalvin to Cook?
Although the starters did begin Week 18 for the Minnesota Vikings, very few saw action in the second half. Looking to grab a victory and remain fresh while avoiding injury was the goal, but Dalvin Cook almost succumbed to an unfortunate fate and it is already worth wondering what he’ll have on Sunday.
Questions Answered: Vikings Top Need in 2023 Offseason, Chris Reed, Bears No. 1 Pick
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Window to Extend Justin Jefferson Officially Opens
Per Field Yates, the window to extend Justin Jefferson has officially opened. Obviously, the intense negotiations are only going to get going once the postseason is done for Minnesota. The team has more important matters to focus on; their 13-4 regular season record gives them a shot in the final tournament. Jefferson – like his teammates – will be putting his efforts into preparing for the New York Giants, the Vikings’ Wild Card opponent.
Five Vikings to Keep an Eye on in Week 18
Week 18 is the final game of the regular season for the Minnesota Vikings, and throughout the game, it is likely that we’ll see a number of backup players rotate into the game. Here are five Vikings to keep an eye on in their final game before the playoffs.
NFL Playoff Picture: A Look at All 6 Wild Card Matchups
The 2022 NFL regular season is officially over, each playoff seed has been established, and we now know all 6 Wild Card matchups. With the field now set, here’s a look at the NFL playoff picture heading into Wild Card weekend. NFC. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
The Vikings Need to Keep an Eye on the Houston Texans This Offseason
The Minnesota Vikings are one of the 14 lucky teams that have not begun their offseason yet, but for the other 18 NFL franchises, the offseason is in full swing. In particular, the Houston Texans are a team that have made headlines for a number of reasons already, and the Vikings need to keep an eye on them moving through the winter and spring. Here are a few reasons why.
Duke Shelley Got His Revenge
The Minnesota Vikings entered Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with little to play for. The number two seed in the NFC was dependent solely upon the San Francisco 49ers winning against a David Blough quarterbacked Arizona Cardinals team. For Duke Shelley, none of that mattered. Ed Donatell’s defense...
Vikings Draft Thermometer: WR Quentin Johnston
Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: TCU WR Quentin Johnston.
Vikings Beat the Bears, Close Regular Season with 13th Win
The Minnesota Vikings headed into Week 18 with an outside shot at claiming the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, and because of that, they ran their starters out at the beginning of the game. Meanwhile, the Bears had no reason to win this game, and they spent much of the game playing their backups, including starting QB Nathan Peterman.
Wild Card NFL Power Rankings: Ranking All 14 Playoff Teams
The 2022 regular season is officially over, and the playoff field has been set. With that, it’s time to go over the postseason field and rank all 14 playoff teams in the Wild Card NFL power rankings. 1. Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3 This Week: Bye. The Chiefs clinched the...
The Vikings’ Coaching Staff Looks Like it May Stay Intact
The Vikings’ coaching staff may be largely unchanged in 2023. Currently, the NFL has 5 head coach openings. It’s possible that number grows once the postseason gets rolling. Rumors are circulating about who is being courted for the open positions, but there has been very little chatter about a purple plundering.
The Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Officially Set
Detroit Lions (9-8) Green Bay Packers (8-9) Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) New Orleans Saints (7-10) San Francisco 49ers (13-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) Road Opponents. Atlanta Falcons (7-10) Carolina Panthers (7-10) Chicago Bears (3-14) Cincinnati Bengals (12-5) Denver Broncos (5-12) Detroit Lions (9-8) Green Bay Packers...
