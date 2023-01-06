Read full article on original website
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 just got a big price cut
If you’re looking for one of the best gaming laptop deals around, you’re going to love what Dell has to offer today. Right now, you can buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop for $1,500 saving you $400 off the usual price of $1,900. A considerable saving, this is an ideal time to get more for your money if you’re keen to game in a more portable fashion. As always with Dell laptop deals, there’s no guarantee how long the deal will stick around for so snap it up now if it’s right for you. Not sure? Read on while we tell you all about it.
We now know the eye-watering price of Nvidia’s RTX 4090 gaming laptops
Nvidia’s upcoming mobile GPU range is on the way, and soon, laptops equipped with an RTX 4090 will be out in the wild. Unfortunately, they won’t be cheap. We’ve just spotted one such laptop, and the price is downright terrifying. If not for the portability factor of laptops, you might be better off just buying a desktop graphics card instead.
This 65-inch LG QNED TV is $700 off — so what is QNED?
It can make you almost miss hearing ‘LED’ and knowing what’s up. Today there are OLEDs and QLEDs and… QNEDs. Just overall too many acronyms for me! But, it is time to get to the bottom of it, especially with the 65-inch LG Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED TV being on a huge discount. If you’re already familiar with the tech surrounding LG QNEDs, you might be sold knowing that the TV is selling for just $1,000 while this offer lasts, down $700 from its usual $1,700 price point. On the other hand, if you’re in the same acronym acrimony I’m in, read on to get the real deal about LG’s QNED TVs.
This Asus gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is a steal at $400 off
One of the best gaming PC deals is thanks to the offers at Best Buy. Today, you can buy the Asus ROG gaming PC for $1,200 saving you $300 off the usual price of $1,500. A great way to get more gaming prowess for your money, it’s a fantastic deal for anyone keen to snap up a stylish gaming setup for less. The deal is unlikely to stick around for long but read on while we quickly take you through why it’s worth your time and money.
You can buy this LCD mod for one of the best PC cases now
The Hyte Y60 is one of the best PC cases on the market, and it’s getting a big upgrade in the form of an official DIY mod kit. The Hyte Y60 LCD DIT kit is available now for $120, allowing you to replace one of the tempered glass panels of the case with a programable screen.
The best TVs of CES 2023
The last couple of years of CES have been odd, to say the leas. First there was a weird digital-only year, and then last year’s kind of cautious toe-dip, neither of which delivered the marquee splendor that we all look to CES for: eye-popping, big, beautiful TVs!. Good news:...
Under-display Face ID on the iPhone 16 Pro raises 3 big questions
The pill-hole cutout was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max a few months back, and it seems like Apple already wants to make it smaller. A new report from The Elec claims that the company is planning to introduce an under-display Face ID setup next year. The feature is supposedly in the pipeline for iPhone 16 Pro series, and not the iPhone 15 lineup, which will be launching later this year.
The Nintendo Switch games with the best graphics
Look — no one is going to argue that the Nintendo Switch is a graphical powerhouse on par with other modern consoles. Released in 2017 as a hybrid device, its lower specs make sense, of course, given that Nintendo designed the Switch to function as both a home entertainment system and a handheld. Despite the console not bringing high-end hardware to the table, though, many developers have found ways to pull off some visually impressive titles over the past half-decade. Here are some of the Nintendo Switch games with the best graphics.
MSI Afterburner is on the brink of disaster, putting overclocking in jeopardy
We have some rather grim news if you’re a fan of overclocking your graphics card — MSI Afterburner is in trouble. According to the author of MSI Afterburner himself, the program is not receiving any funding and may be unable to continue. However, there is hope — MSI wants to keep the project alive.
Why the MacBook Pro is the perfect gaming laptop for me
Macs can game. In fact, my 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor can game so well, it’s become the best gaming laptop I’ve ever owned. I’m no Apple fanboy, either. I’m loyal to my Windows desktop gaming PC with its 12th-gen Intel i7 and a power-hungry RTX 2080 Ti GPU — and I always will be. But as I game less and less at home because of my family, my desktop barely gets used anymore. And that’s where my MacBook Pro steps in.
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $400 off today
Alienware is a company that’s been in the laptop game for a long time, and while it’s facing a lot of tough competition from companies like ASUS, it still manages to produce some standout laptops. For example, the Alienware m17 R5 manages to pack an RTX 3080 under the hood, and you can even grab it from Dell for just $2,200, rather than the $2,650 it usually goes for.
Shredder’s Revenge plays even better on mobile via Netflix
Netflix’s gaming library expands today with another hit, last year’s excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. If you have a Netflix subscription, you can download the retro beat ’em up (which we awarded a rare five-star review) for no additional cost right now on iOS and Android.
The best places to buy a laptop online in 2023
When you’re looking to buy something, whether it’s a brand new laptop, new TV, toys, apparel, or anything else, one of the benefits of having so many retailers to choose from is that you can find exactly what you want. For example, if you want to look for some great deals or cheaper items, that’s an option, or if you want a top-of-the-line product and money is of no concern, you have that option, as well. But also, some retailers have a bigger selection and variety of products, while others have lengthy return windows or free shipping or offer an exclusive warranty. Whatever the case may be, you have the power of choice and that’s the biggest takeaway here. So when it comes to finding the best place to buy a laptop online, you have a decent variety of choices for precisely the same reasons we discussed. That doesn’t necessarily mean that all of those places, or retailers, are created equal.
Gigabyte fixes the biggest problem with Project Stealth
Gigabyte just announced a new version of Project Stealth that solves its biggest problem: a lack of airflow to allow cool air to enter the case and hot air to exit. One of the most frustrating things about building a PC is cable management, and Gigabyte streamlined this process with its Project Stealth system earlier this year. The end result is a PC case that looks beautifully clean and open inside, which should lead to better airflow.
This ThinkPad laptop deal cuts over $2,000 off the price
As even the slowest stragglers are starting to get back to work after an extended holiday break, everyone has started to notice something: The company laptops are starting to feel very last year. Luckily, Lenovo is bringing us some hot laptop deals and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is getting a steep discount. Normally sitting at $3,289, it’s $2,105 off right now as part of a Lenovo ‘Limited Offer’, bringing the price down to a much more respectable $1,184. This deal won’t last long, so grab yours today.
The best Kindle in 2023: here are the top Kindles for reading
Whether it's fantastical voyages, autobiographies, or thrillers, we love books in all their different guises. There's nothing wrong with tucking a small paperback discretely into a pocket, but if you're planning on regular journeys with your beloved books, you can expect dog ears, tears, and even torn covers. Why risk it? A Kindle can save your books a whole load of harm, can hold thousands of titles, and is much easier to take on holiday than a briefcase full of books.
Xbox Game Pass adds a little and loses a lot this month
Microsoft revealed the games coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass this month, and there’s an odd imbalance. Only three new games are announced to be coming to the service throughout the rest of January. Still, we will lose six games on January 15, including last year’s indie hidden gem Nobody Saves the World and We Happy Few, a title from first-party Xbox studio Compulsion Games.
This ultra-secure HP laptop is $1867 off, and it’s not a mistake
As the world has become increasingly reliant on being online, digital security is becoming a big consideration for most companies, whether they are small start-ups or multinational companies with thousands of employees. Luckily, if you’re a small-to-medium enterprise, HP offers their EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which gives you a lot of security without needing additional IT resources. Even better, you can pick it up from HP for just $999, down from $2,866, which is a whopping $1,867 discount.
Looking back at our favorite phones of 2022 — and why we loved them so much
Which smartphone ticked all the boxes for us in 2022? We’re talking about the phone that we didn’t want to stop using, even though we may have been forced to in order to review another device. It’s the one phone we continually returned to because it did everything we wanted, in a way that suited us best. Our personal “phone of the year,” you could say.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked returns February 1, with a long-awaited change
There are a few things you can rely on at the beginning of each new year. Most of us make resolutions, the days start to get longer, and Samsung holds an Unpacked event. Just like clockwork, we now have official invites for Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked, happening February 1, 2023.
