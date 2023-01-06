Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Natchitoches Times
City Announces Temporary Water Outage for Wed. Jan. 11
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that a temporary water outage is planned for the following areas in the City of Natchitoches for Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. Water will be unavailable at this time. The water outage will affect the following areas:
KTBS
Manhunt underway in Shreveport following a major car accident
SHREVEPORT, La. - A manhunt is underway after police tried to pull over a man driving erratically on Terry Bradshaw Passway, Tuesday night. According to police, the suspect ran through a red light after seeing police lights. The suspect then hit a car with a woman and child inside. Both...
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER CITY COUNCIL REDUCES PUBLIC TRANSIT BUDGET FOR 2023
During the Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Bossier City Council Meeting, council members voted in one reading to reduce SporTran’s budget for 2023. The annual public transit budget for the City was approximately $900,000 until this. week. The new budget is $500,000 per year. SporTran leadership was notified of. the...
KTBS
Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review
SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
KTBS
Sign announces new Ford dealership coming soon to I-49 area
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep an eye peeled for the sign on a hill around the Natchitoches exit for I-49 and you’ll see the exciting news: a new Jimmy Granger Ford dealership out at the interstate corridor. Owner Jimmy Granger said he’s excited to continue offering the wonderful Natchitoches community first-class sales and service and is looking forward to doing so in a first-class building.
scttx.com
U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin Scene of Two-vehicle Crash
January 9, 2023 - U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin just past the intersection with State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash January 5, 2023. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at 5pm a white 2009 Hyundai driven by Yaneka Jackson, 30, of Louisiana was traveling in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 84 and was attempting to turn left to head back westbound. At that time a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jarrell Taylor, 24, of Louisiana was traveling in the same lane behind the Hyundai and failed to control speed, striking the rear of the Hyundai, and causing damage to both vehicles.
magnoliareporter.com
Heavy rains cause coffin to rise at cemetery near Taylor
Last week’s severe storms that hit Columbia County caused a casket to rise from its final resting place at a Taylor cemetery. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said due to the heavy rain that soaked the St. Paul Cemetery behind the St. Paul Baptist Church in Taylor, the coffin floated up last Monday and eventually became lodged on top of a headstone nearby.
KTBS
One person in critical condition following a Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, LA. - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Shreveport. The victim arrived by vehicle at Shreveport Fire Station 9 on St. Vincent and West 70th St. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU health. The investigation is ongoing.
KSLA
4 people arrested after leading police on chase, driving into fire hydrant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 9, four males were arrested after running away from Shreveport patrol officers during an attempted traffic stop. Around 5 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Greenwood Road at Broadway Avenue. The car refused to stop and led officers on chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton, where the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.
ktalnews.com
Four arrested after car chase with Shreveport police
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.
bossierpress.com
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023. Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of. providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Cedar Croft Plantation in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, La. - The Cedar Croft Plantation is a must-see event venue in Greenwood. This plantation hosts weddings, birthdays, retirement parties, and more. The Cedar Croft Plantation offers a garden area with brick pathways, a beautiful plantation home, and an updated modern barn.
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Panola, Rusk Counties
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is behind bars after allegedly leading Panola County deputies on a chase into Rusk County Tuesday morning. Randall Croes, licensed out of Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault against a public servant. According to Panola […]
ktalnews.com
Rollercoaster ride of temperatures and storms
Warmer temperatures lead to Wednesday night storms. Warmer temperatures lead to Wednesday night storms. Pleasant early week weather, storms return Wednesday …. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 9th. Top six on NBC6: January 8th, 2023. Top six on NBC6: January 8th, 2023. Fairfield Avenue: house burns while occupants gone.
bossierpress.com
LOUISIANA’S FIRST BUC-EE’S IS COMING TO RUSTON
Mayor Ronny Walker and the City of Ruston are pleased to announce Buc-ee’s will be locating its newest travel center in Ruston, Louisiana. This will be the first Buc-ees in the state of Louisiana and will have a major economic impact on Ruston and North Louisiana. Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based...
KTBS
Two injured during shooting on Alston and N Dale intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people were injured during a shooting that happened around 1:14 p.m. on Alston Street intersecting N Dale Ave. Injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. Both victims, one male and one female, were transported to Ochsner Health. This article will be updated as more information becomes...
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KSLA
Two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during Monday’s storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday’s storms produced at least 2 confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex. No one was injured in the storms, but some minor damage was found in Sabine and Red River parishes. A KSLA viewer captured one of the twisters on camera near Pleasant Hill in northern...
Bossier City, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
