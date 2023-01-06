Sneak peek: 'The Making of ELVIS' exhibit goes behind the scenes of Baz Luhrmann movie

From the architectural drawings of a three-block Beale Street set that was constructed in Australia to the vintage powder puffs and lipstick tubes tucked inside Priscilla Presley's makeup case, the items on display in the new "The Making of ELVIS" exhibit at Graceland testify to the painstaking planning and meticulous craft and artistry demanded by Australian director Baz Luhrmann for his hit biographical motion picture, "Elvis."

"The whole concept is to give the guests the behind-the-scenes on what it took to put the film together," said Angie Marchese, vice president of archives and exhibits at Graceland , who masterminded the display, in cooperation with Warner Bros., the movie studio that backed "Elvis," and the National Film and Sound Archives of Australia , the longtime repository for Luhrmann's production memorabilia and other material.

When you enter the exhibit, Marchese said, "You walk in Baz's creative space."

If you want to see the clown's-head-topped walking stick that "Colonel" Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) uses to get the attention of his future client, Elvis (Austin Butler), it's here.

'Young Rock' to 'Priscilla': 9 Memphis movie and TV projects to look for in 2023

GloRilla to Elvis: A look back at Memphis music's big moments in 2022

So is the garish snowman Christmas sweater that the "Colonel" wears in the movie's "'68 Comeback Special" sequence, as are the faded overalls and cardboard Captain Marvel Jr. lightning-bolt pendant that young Elvis ( Chaydon Jay ) sports in the film's Tupelo scenes.

And, yes, the famous pink checked sportcoat and matching shorts worn by Kevin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King are here, too, as are costumes worn by the actors who portrayed Little Richard, Big Mama Thornton and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

"The Making of ELVIS" opens Sunday (Jan. 8, which marks the anniversary of Elvis' birth) in the "Backlot" portion of the Elvis Presley's Memphis exhibit halls located across the street from the Graceland mansion. The exhibit will be on display through Labor Day.

Alton Mason, who played Little Richard in the movie, will be on hand for the opening and other birthday events, along with Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Compact yet ample, "The Making of ELVIS" packs props, drawings, annotated scripts, 18 character costumes and other items into its 3,000 square feet of space. Preparation began in November, when the Australia archive began shipping items to Graceland in what was something of a thank-you gesture from the Land Down Under to the Birthplace of Rock 'n' Roll: After all, it was the Graceland archives that provided Luhrmann and his team — including production and costume designer Catherine Martin, who is Luhrmann's wife — with access to its wealth of material starting in 2017, when the director made a first visit to Memphis that lengthened to a month-long research residency. Even after production began in 2020, the filmmakers continued to consult frequently with Marchese, to ensure the authenticity of its Elvis design.

"Elvis" proved to be a hit for both Warner Bros. and Graceland. Earning $151 million against its roughly $85 million budget, it was the highest-grossing non-franchise film in North America during 2022 — a rare bright spot at the box office for adult-oriented non-superhero fare. It also fared well with most critics, and is expected to be in contention for several major Academy Awards when Oscar nominations are announced Jan. 24.

Elvis Presley: 45 Elvis events in the 45 years since the death of the King: A year-by-year look

Graceland history: Graceland felt like 'a twilight zone' when it opened in 1982. Now it's more like a home

Meanwhile, Elvis Presley Enterprise officials credit the movie — which had a star-studded media preview at Graceland in June — with boosting attendance and increasing Elvis awareness, especially among young people. Marchese said Elvis' "social media presence" has "quadrupled" since the film's June 24 release, and she said a large percentage of Graceland tourists in 2022 cited the movie as a primary reason for visiting Memphis.

The display cases in the "Elvis" movie exhibit are topped with widescreen televisions that play the scenes from the film in which the items appear. What's interesting is how often the laborious detail that went into the costumes and props is not visibly evident onscreen. For example, the makeup case carried by actress Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley is stocked with authentic 1960s brands, but the interior of the case is never seen onscreen.

Also fascinating are the recreated Elvis products: Dolls, buttons, Christmas cards, etc. The items are "replicas" of actual material from the 1950s and '60s, but with actor Austin Butler's face in place of Elvis'.

If the costumes have the most obvious appeal, other items may be of particular interest to artists, designers and film buffs. Display cases contain Luhrmann's handwritten pages of dialog and some of Martin's original drawings (one concept for the Colonel's cane topped the stick with a carved elephant rather than a clown). Set renderings reveal spaces that were constructed to be entirely inhabitable, even if they appeared only briefly onscreen.

Unlike their real-life Elvis inspirations, however, the items in the exhibit won't remain at Graceland. After Labor Day, "it's all going back to Australia," Marchese said.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Sneak peek: 'The Making of ELVIS' exhibit goes behind the scenes of Baz Luhrmann movie