Raleigh County, WV

Electric school bus pilot program starts in McDowell, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming County School Districts along with GreenPower Motor Company announced the start of the third round of their electric school bus pilot programs today, January 6, 2023.

Raleigh County water crisis shows need for additional water source, says commissioner

GreenPower Type D BEAST school buses and a smaller GreenPower Type A Nano BEAST school bus will be deployed in McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming Counties along with the required charging infrastructure for the vehicles. This is the third phase of GreenPower’s pilot project done in cooperation with Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and the West Virginia Department of Education.

GreenPower Motor first announced in January 2022 their intent to build a manufacturing facility in South Charleston, West Virginia. In August 2022, GreenPower Motor Company held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new manufacturing facility.

The buses will be deployed throughout next week starting with McDowell County on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Raleigh County on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and Wyoming County on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Comments / 4

guest
4d ago

This might be a good idea for flat metropolitan areas but it isn’t really practical or a good idea for West Virginia.

