Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
Related
WPBF News 25
Man found dead inside car that crashed in unincorporated West Palm Beach neighborhood
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car in unincorporated West Palm Beach. It happened along North Haverhill Road and Pineaire Lane. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say the call came in around 2 a.m. Stay...
cw34.com
Uber driver burned in fiery tanker crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies, family says
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After over two months of fighting for his life in a hospital, an Uber driver involved in a fiery crash has died from his injuries, his family says. 62-year-old Carlos Molina has died from the injuries he sustained in the devastating crash. His daughter,...
ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
cw34.com
Two-car crash causing traffic slowdown in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A two-car crash is affecting traffic in West Palm Beach. The crash occurred at Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street and is affecting northbound and eastbound traffic on the roads, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. West Palm Beach Fire is on...
cw34.com
Man killed after being ejected from motorcycle following crash in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Palm Springs. Palm Beach County fire Rescue said at around 2 p.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on 10th Avenue N and Rudolf Road in Palm Springs. Crews said they...
iheart.com
Boat Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital
Two people are hospitalized after a boat crash in western Palm Beach County. Fire rescue crews were sent to the South Bay Boat Ramp on Sunday to respond to reports of an open water incident. A good Samaritan witnessed the crash and brought one injured person to the boat ramp....
Missing 6-year-old girl found, taken to hospital, PBSO says
Aleenah Fenelus, a 6-year-old girl on the autism spectrum, was taken to a hospital after she was found during a search by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that involved a helicopter.
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
Victim airlifted to hospital after boat crash in South Bay
Two people were taken to the hospital after a boat crashed Sunday morning in South Bay, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
WPBF News 25
One boat crash victim airlifted to the hospital, another transported from scene
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a boat crash near the South Bay boat ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday. Once on scene, PBCFR met with a good Samaritan who witnessed the crash and helped...
cw34.com
Man shot, killed outside of condo complex in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was shot outside of a condo complex on Monday. The West Palm Beach Police Department said at around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting on Presidential Golfview Condominiums on 1720 North Congress. Upon arrival, police said...
cw34.com
Duo robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint near Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's' Office (PBSO) said on Sunday, Jan. 8 at around 4:22 a.m. two people entered the 7-Eleven on Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach.
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
foxsports640.com
7-Eleven robbed by armed criminals in Boynton Beach
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Authorities are searching for two people who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint in a robbery incident on Sunday. The Palm Beach…
Pedestrian, 85, struck by vehicle, dies 2 days later
Pascual Martin Diego, an 85-year-old pedestrian, was struck by a car on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach and died from his injuries Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Man pulls gun on boaters, charged with aggravated assault
A South Florida man's been arrested after pulling a gun on a group of boaters who asked him to slow down in a no-wake zone.
PBSO: Man Found Dead In Car Possibly Shot To Death
Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash and found a vehicle in some bushes early Monday morning. Inside was the victim, who had gunshot wounds.
cw34.com
Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
cw34.com
Two men accused of fatally shooting man in South Florida
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in custody after detectives said they shot and killed one man and injured two others. The Broward Sheriff's Office said at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, deputies responded to a shooting near 5500 Southwest 41st Street in Pembroke Park. Officers with the Pembroke Park Police Department responded to the scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced one man dead and two others were taken to Memorial Regional for treatment.
WSVN-TV
Tractor trailer rolls over in westbound lanes on I-95, causes closures
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer that rolled over has caused a traffic block. The incident happened on the westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard on Interstate 95, Tuesday afternoon. The roadway is now closed. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as the tractor trailer laid on its side, blocking...
Comments / 0