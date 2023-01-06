ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCist

Eleanor Holmes Norton Asks National Zoo To ‘Re-Evaluate’ Timed-Entry Requirement

D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is pressing the director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo for answers about its policy that still requires visitors to book free, timed-entry passes to gain admission. District residents and tourists alike should both have easy access to the zoo, located in Woodley Park, Norton wrote in her letter to National Zoo Director Brandie Smith.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’

The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor

Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
WASHINGTON, DC
southerntrippers.com

Washington DC Cherry Blossoms: Ultimate 2023 Festival Guide!

Are you looking to visit the Washington DC cherry blossoms? You have come to the right place because here is an Ultimate 2023 guide! The first thing to note about cherry blossoms is where they came from. In 1912 Japan sent 3,000 cherry blossom trees to DC as a gift and a sign of friendship.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

A sculpture by Shinique Smith will be part of a discussion at NWMA’s Art at 5 event this week. SUPER MAGFEST: Super MAGfest is where music and gaming come together — think industry panels, indie game showcases, and performances from groups like the 8-Bit Big Band. Celebrate your favorite video games and their accompanying music at this four-day, 24-hour festival. (Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center; through Sunday; $155+)
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Mayor Bowser reveals DC comeback plan

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development revealed DC's Comeback Plan, a tool for setting D.C.'s economic development goals for the next five years. The plan serves as the District's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and will be submitted to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

‘Thou shalt not kill’ posters coming to DC. Can they help curb gun violence?

Amid recent gun violence that the police chief has called “completely unacceptable,” local community leaders are hoping an age-old commandment, printed on a red and white cardboard sign, will help stem the bloodshed. “The poster is going to simply say “Thou shalt not kill,” said Philip Pannell, executive...
Commercial Observer

DC Mayor’s ‘Comeback’ Plan Includes 7M SF of Residential Development

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday unveiled D.C.’s Comeback Plan, a tool for setting the District’s economic development goals for the next five years that includes adding millions of square feet of housing. The goals of the plan center around boosting incomes, job opportunities, and housing and...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Local Museums, Exhibits, And Art Experiences We’re Excited About In 2023

A gallery at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in 2017. The museum has been closed since Aug. 2021 for renovations. Though the pandemic is not over, the D.C. region is in a notably different place than it was in spring 2020 — or even spring of last year. As most local Smithsonian and private museums closed and reopened with modified schedules at various points, many wondered: “Will D.C. museums ever be the same?” To answer that question, museums have reinstated pre-pandemic hours and created a new sense of what “normal” means. Most have implemented safety measures like touchless technology and timed tickets to control visitor numbers.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

13 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In January

BUFFALO NICHOLS: “I want more Black people to hear themselves in this music that is truly theirs,” blues musician Buffalo Nichols says on his website. The Houston-born, Milwaukee-raised musician uses little more than his guitar and his unforgettable voice to craft stripped-down blues numbers about love, loss, and the perils and triumphs that accompany being Black in America. (Kennedy Center; Friday, Jan. 6; FREE)
WASHINGTON, DC
