Albany, NY

Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 1/10/23

Car and truck repair guru Gordon Fricke is back to help you solve your automotive mysteries. Call with your question. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. A 30+ year veteran of the auto repair industry, Gordon Fricke is the owner and operator of Barber and Fricke Automotive, an independent repair, auto body, towing and used car facility in Hoosick Falls, New York.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
Top Albany County Democrats kick off re-election campaigns

Top Democrats in Albany County have kicked off their campaigns for re-election. County Sheriff Craig Apple, County Comptroller Susan Rizzo, and County Executive Dan McCoy formally launched re-election bids Saturday at Carpenters Local 291 headquarters. McCoy, running for a fourth term, said he fellow local officials have a strong partnership...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Governor Hochul's State of the State

Each governor annually issues a “State of the State.” This is required by the state Constitution, “The governor shall communicate by message to the legislature at every session the condition of the state, and recommend such matters to it as he or she shall judge expedient.” From that one sentence, New York’s State of the State addresses have evolved into a long speech – usually around one hour – in which governors use the bully pulpit to largely congratulate themselves and lawmakers on the great achievements that been made.
NEW YORK STATE
Healey meets with legislative leaders for first time as governor

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey met with state legislative leaders Monday for the first time since taking office last week, as the three Democrats plot out a path for the 2023 session. Healey unveiled several priorities for the first time during her inaugural address on January 5th, including free access to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Battenkill Chorale's "Winter's Night" concerts January 14/15

A Winter’s Night will be sung by the Battenkill Chorale at the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 3 this coming weekend. The concert will feature works by Norwegian composer and pianist Ola Gjielo. Gene Marie Callahan, Artistic Director of The Battenkill Chorale and...
CAMBRIDGE, NY

