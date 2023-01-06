Read full article on original website
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
wamc.org
Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 1/10/23
Car and truck repair guru Gordon Fricke is back to help you solve your automotive mysteries. Call with your question. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. A 30+ year veteran of the auto repair industry, Gordon Fricke is the owner and operator of Barber and Fricke Automotive, an independent repair, auto body, towing and used car facility in Hoosick Falls, New York.
wamc.org
Top Albany County Democrats kick off re-election campaigns
Top Democrats in Albany County have kicked off their campaigns for re-election. County Sheriff Craig Apple, County Comptroller Susan Rizzo, and County Executive Dan McCoy formally launched re-election bids Saturday at Carpenters Local 291 headquarters. McCoy, running for a fourth term, said he fellow local officials have a strong partnership...
wamc.org
Governor Hochul's State of the State
Each governor annually issues a “State of the State.” This is required by the state Constitution, “The governor shall communicate by message to the legislature at every session the condition of the state, and recommend such matters to it as he or she shall judge expedient.” From that one sentence, New York’s State of the State addresses have evolved into a long speech – usually around one hour – in which governors use the bully pulpit to largely congratulate themselves and lawmakers on the great achievements that been made.
wamc.org
Hochul's State of the State includes ambitious housing plan and changes to bail reform
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her first State of the State message as an elected governor on Tuesday, outlined an ambitious housing program and an expansion of mental health services. She also proposed new public safety measures, including more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws. Hochul...
wamc.org
New York's minimum wage would be tied to inflation under Gov. Hochul's proposal
A proposal to raise the minimum wage in New York state and tie future increases to inflation has gained the favor of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who included the idea Tuesday in her annual State of the State address. It’s a proposal that’s already been floated by Democrats in the state...
wamc.org
Healey meets with legislative leaders for first time as governor
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey met with state legislative leaders Monday for the first time since taking office last week, as the three Democrats plot out a path for the 2023 session. Healey unveiled several priorities for the first time during her inaugural address on January 5th, including free access to...
wamc.org
Battenkill Chorale's "Winter's Night" concerts January 14/15
A Winter’s Night will be sung by the Battenkill Chorale at the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 3 this coming weekend. The concert will feature works by Norwegian composer and pianist Ola Gjielo. Gene Marie Callahan, Artistic Director of The Battenkill Chorale and...
