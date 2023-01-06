Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Don't wait to get Naji Marshall

Special to Yahoo Sports

Injuries have been a significant factor in the early stages of the new year for contenders and descenders alike. While this is cause for some dismay, injuries put the depth of talent in the NBA on full display. There’s seemingly always someone ready to step up and shine brighter in a bigger role. Without further ado, here are eight players to consider adding in fantasy leagues heading into Week 13.

Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards (42 percent rostered)

Hachimura is enjoying his best stretch of the season, with averages of 19.8 points, 4.2 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.8 threes in 27.0 minutes over the last six games. Moreover, he’s having a career year as a bucket-getter in terms of field-goal percentage (51.7% FG) and per-minute scoring, collecting 20.0 points per 36 minutes.

Though the fourth-year forward generally struggles to make his impact felt on nights when he's not scoring the ball efficiently, the Wizards being without Bradley Beal (hamstring) for at least the next week or so should provide Hachimura with more than enough opportunity to keep cooking offensively.

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets (42% rostered)

With Kelly Oubre (hand) expected to miss the next month or more — and Gordon Hayward (hamstring) almost always dealing with an injury — McDaniels has unsurprisingly seen his rostered percentage rise rapidly (+12% Last Day). Over the last five games, he's averaging a well-rounded stat line of 12.0 points, 6.0 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 26.8 minutes. Given Charlotte's injury situation, McDaniels should be rostered in most leagues until further notice.

Alec Burks, Detroit Pistons (40% rostered)

Across the last six outings, Burks is averaging 18.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 dimes, 3.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 27.2 minutes. The 31-year-old veteran is not a splashy add, and it's fair to wonder how much longer he'll be this involved, given Detroit's lowly position in the standings. Nevertheless, Burks is worthy of consideration for those needing a short-term solution, especially since the Pistons have four games on the schedule next week.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors (36% rostered)

Looney has been a force to be reckoned with lately, producing averages of 8.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26.0 minutes over the last five contests. Especially while the Warriors are decimated with injuries to a half-dozen players, Looney shouldn’t be overlooked. However, he could continue to provide decent value even as the team gets healthy, given that none of Golden State’s young centers have been productive enough to displace Looney from his fairly demanding role.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (27% rostered)

Dosunmu has logged 30-plus minutes in six of the last eight games while averaging 11.4 points, 4.1 boards, 2.6 dimes, 1.4 steals, 1.0 threes and 0.5 blocks in 31.8 minutes. The well-rounded sophomore guard could be playing his way into a larger role thanks to his versatility and ability to complement Chicago’s star players on both ends of the floor. If he builds off this recent stretch of solid play, he won’t be widely available for long.

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards (24% rostered)

Small sample size alert! Across the last three games, Avdija is averaging 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.3 minutes. With Bradley Beal (hamstring) expected to be sidelined for at least a week, the Wizards will run plenty of offense through Avdija, who thrives in the point forward role. It may only be for a bit if Beal bounces back quickly, but Avdija is at least a superb streaming option for the next week.

Naji Marshall, New Orleans Pelicans (23% rostered)

Marshall has been excellent when called upon to start this season, posting 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 10 games in that role. Zion Williamson (hamstring) is out for at least three weeks, and Brandon Ingram (toe) is progressing but still not ready to return. By next week, Marshall will be rostered in more leagues than not. Don't wait; add him now.

Landry Shamet, Phoenix Suns (22% rostered)

During the last six games, Shamet has averaged 18.3 points, 4.3 threes, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 dimes in 32.5 minutes. With Devin Booker (groin) sidelined for the next three weeks and Cameron Johnson (knee) and Cameron Payne (foot) recovering from injuries as well, Shamet has been earning time at both backcourt positions and making the most of his opportunities. For the time being, he's deserving of consideration in most formats.

