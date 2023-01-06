Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
'Sky is the limit' for redevelopment of old rail yard under Ashland Avenue overpass
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is starting to look at the possibility of buying the vacant former rail yard site below the Ashland Avenue overpass. It's about 30 acres of land that city officials say could “play a hugely critical role” in better connecting the city's downtown and the stadium district.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh's Oregon/Jackson Street bridge reopens after brief closure
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A bridge in Oshkosh has reopened ahead of schedule. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says on Monday, crews worked to install a new gear box and components on the north span of the lift bridge. Installation finished earlier than expected and the bridge reopened on Tuesday. A...
Fox11online.com
2 apartments deemed 'uninhabitable' after fire on Green Bay's east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two apartments have been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Monday night on Green Bay's east side. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said it was called for around 9 p.m. Monday for a fire in a two-unit residence on Day Street. The department says crews arrived...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc providing 'salt cups' to prevent over-salting in wintry weather
(WLUK) -- It's winter time. The snow has fallen, the ice has formed up. It's time to get that salt out to try to clear your sidewalk or your driveway, but you need a lot less salt to cover a lot more area than you might think. Just one coffee...
Fox11online.com
2 sought after shots strike apartment on Green Bay's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men are still on the loose after shots were fired at a Green Bay apartment overnight. Police say they were called to the 500 block of S. Fisk Street on the city's west side around 1:45 a.m. Officers learned bullets had gone into an apartment and a vehicle parked outside.
Fox11online.com
Mostly quiet 2022 weather in Northeast Wisconsin, punctuated by a few memorable storms
(WLUK) -- 2022 was a bit of an odd year in Northeast Wisconsin, weather-wise. As the year started, the story of the winter was the snow. But it wasn't about how much snow we were getting -- it was about how much snow we weren't getting. That winter season would...
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
Fox11online.com
UWGB, Cellcom honored for efforts to monitor and preserve Wisconsin waters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay and Cellcom are being honored for their efforts to monitor a sustainable environment in the waters of Green Bay. The 2022 Climate Changemaker Award goes to those who use wireless technology to combat climate changes. "This is the largest freshwater ecosystem in the world,...
Fox11online.com
Man charged in east-side Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A confrontation in an alley led to a fatal shooting last month on Green Bay's east side, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Jesse D. Dahl, 23, of Green Bay, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay school district to reveal consultant's 10-year plan
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A consultant’s report identifies hundreds of facility repair and improvement projects for the Green Bay Area Public School District to consider -- including a recommendation to tear down one school -- as it embarks on a 10-year planning process. The school district hired ATSR Planners,...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices over $3 a gallon and keep rising
(WLUK) -- Gas prices continue to rise nationwide and across Wisconsin. Green Bay drivers can expect to pay 7.2 cents per gallon more this week, averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.00/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g. Wisconsin-...
Fox11online.com
Milwaukee runaway found after high speed chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A runaway girl was found inside a vehicle involved in a high speed chase in Fond du Lac. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
Fox11online.com
See a glimpse of the underwater world in Oshkosh
(WLUK) -- A store in Oshkosh shows visitors what kind of bright coral and colorful fish live underwater. Sanctuary Aquatics is a pet store that welcomes people to look at and learn about what's in its tanks. The store's mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and...
Fox11online.com
Shawano Walmart disturbance leads to store evacuation, 2 arrests
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says that officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons -- including a knife and a gun -- were involved.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh fire department responds to record number of calls in 2022
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Fire Department set a new record heading into the new year. For the first time in its history, the department responded to over 10,000 service calls, meaning more people are needing help. The official number of calls the Oshkosh Fire Department saw in 2022 is...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Neenah, Kaukauna and Little Chute post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Neenah beat Kaukauna in Fox Valley Association girls basketball action, while Kaukauna beat Neenah in boys basketball. Meanwhile, in the North Eastern, Little Chute stayed perfect on the season with a win at Fox Valley Lutheran. Click the video...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay teen charged in connection with fentanyl overdose death
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A 15-year-old girl is accused of providing an 18-year-old man fentanyl-laced pills that led to an overdose death in early December. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay has been charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. In Wisconsin, those ages 10 and older charged with certain homicide counts are prosecuted in adult court. At a later stage of the case, the defense can ask for the case to be moved to juvenile court, but such requests are not automatically granted.
Fox11online.com
One arrested in Manitowoc shooting
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A person was arrested after a shooting in Manitowoc. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for reports from multiple callers that they heard gun shots in the area. Officers checked the area and located shell...
Fox11online.com
Lost and found items make for a unique display at Kaukauna Public Library
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- You may notice something familiar on display at the Kaukauna Public Library. The library invites the community to check out its temporary exhibit, titled, "The Museum of the Lost." It's a collection of lost and found items left behind at the library over the past year. It...
Fox11online.com
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute coming to Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Broadway is coming to Green Bay with a Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute. Oh What A Night! will be at the Meyer Theatre on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. The musical is directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer...
