Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Oshkosh's Oregon/Jackson Street bridge reopens after brief closure

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A bridge in Oshkosh has reopened ahead of schedule. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says on Monday, crews worked to install a new gear box and components on the north span of the lift bridge. Installation finished earlier than expected and the bridge reopened on Tuesday. A...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

2 sought after shots strike apartment on Green Bay's west side

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men are still on the loose after shots were fired at a Green Bay apartment overnight. Police say they were called to the 500 block of S. Fisk Street on the city's west side around 1:45 a.m. Officers learned bullets had gone into an apartment and a vehicle parked outside.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

UWGB, Cellcom honored for efforts to monitor and preserve Wisconsin waters

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay and Cellcom are being honored for their efforts to monitor a sustainable environment in the waters of Green Bay. The 2022 Climate Changemaker Award goes to those who use wireless technology to combat climate changes. "This is the largest freshwater ecosystem in the world,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man charged in east-side Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A confrontation in an alley led to a fatal shooting last month on Green Bay's east side, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Jesse D. Dahl, 23, of Green Bay, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay school district to reveal consultant's 10-year plan

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A consultant’s report identifies hundreds of facility repair and improvement projects for the Green Bay Area Public School District to consider -- including a recommendation to tear down one school -- as it embarks on a 10-year planning process. The school district hired ATSR Planners,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin gas prices over $3 a gallon and keep rising

(WLUK) -- Gas prices continue to rise nationwide and across Wisconsin. Green Bay drivers can expect to pay 7.2 cents per gallon more this week, averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.00/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g. Wisconsin-...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Milwaukee runaway found after high speed chase in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A runaway girl was found inside a vehicle involved in a high speed chase in Fond du Lac. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

See a glimpse of the underwater world in Oshkosh

(WLUK) -- A store in Oshkosh shows visitors what kind of bright coral and colorful fish live underwater. Sanctuary Aquatics is a pet store that welcomes people to look at and learn about what's in its tanks. The store's mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Shawano Walmart disturbance leads to store evacuation, 2 arrests

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says that officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons -- including a knife and a gun -- were involved.
SHAWANO, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh fire department responds to record number of calls in 2022

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Fire Department set a new record heading into the new year. For the first time in its history, the department responded to over 10,000 service calls, meaning more people are needing help. The official number of calls the Oshkosh Fire Department saw in 2022 is...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Neenah, Kaukauna and Little Chute post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Neenah beat Kaukauna in Fox Valley Association girls basketball action, while Kaukauna beat Neenah in boys basketball. Meanwhile, in the North Eastern, Little Chute stayed perfect on the season with a win at Fox Valley Lutheran. Click the video...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay teen charged in connection with fentanyl overdose death

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A 15-year-old girl is accused of providing an 18-year-old man fentanyl-laced pills that led to an overdose death in early December. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay has been charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. In Wisconsin, those ages 10 and older charged with certain homicide counts are prosecuted in adult court. At a later stage of the case, the defense can ask for the case to be moved to juvenile court, but such requests are not automatically granted.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

One arrested in Manitowoc shooting

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A person was arrested after a shooting in Manitowoc. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for reports from multiple callers that they heard gun shots in the area. Officers checked the area and located shell...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Broadway is coming to Green Bay with a Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute. Oh What A Night! will be at the Meyer Theatre on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. The musical is directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer...
GREEN BAY, WI

