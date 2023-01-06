This modern mansion looks like it's brand new, but it would leave you fooled: It was actually built in 1905. Not only is it over 100 years old, but it was built by the inventor of the hearing aid. The property, one of the original "country homes" in Louisville, was in the same family for 69 years until the current owners bought and renovated the mansion.

