7 Local Comedians To Perform at Free Comedy Show This Weekend
On Sunday, Jan. 15, Kaiju (1004 E Oak St.) will host “Good Stand Up Comedy,” and entry is free. Seven local comedians will be performing their best material for two shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. with a full bar, snacks, candy, sushi and an open mic after the show.
Actors Theatre’s “Ohio,” A New Musical About Losing And Finding Faith To Debut Next Week
Next week, Actors Theatre will premiere “Ohio,” a 75-minute musical about faith, religious trauma and more. The show, created and performed by indie-folk duo (and married couple) The Bengsons as part of Actors’ Storytelling (r)Evolution Lab, will play in the Victor Jory Theater from Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Saturday, Jan. 28.
Dinosaurs To Overrun Louisville This Weekend At Jurassic Quest
Your family will be able to walk with the dinosaurs this weekend in Louisville as Jurassic Quest comes to the Kentucky Exposition Center. Billed as “America’s biggest dinosaur event,” Jurassic Quest features up-close encounters with lifelike moving and roaring dinosaurs, plus dino-themed rides, attractions, shows, opportunities to meet baby dinos and take part in a giant fossil dig. You can even train a raptor.
10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (1/9)
$10 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. New Jersey hard rock/hair metal-ers Zenora will be promoting their newest album. Trash Fiasco, a garage punk band from Chicago, will promote their newest single, “Bastard From a Basket.” Local bands Color Crush, No Dead Dogs and Falling Tree Way will open.
Vote Louisville’s Waterfront Park In USA Today’s ‘10Best’ for Best Riverwalk
USA Today recently released its list of nominees for the Best Riverwalk competition in their 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards — and Waterfront Park, for the third year in a row, is one of the contenders. Waterfront Park is up against nineteen other riverwalks across the U.S. Last...
Louisville Zoo Has Birthday Bash For Polar Bear, Gorilla And Elephant
The Louisville Zoo had reason to celebrate this weekend. The zoo hosted three birthday bashes for some of their most beloved residents: Polar bear Qannik, gorilla Jelani and Asian elephant Punch. Quests celebrated with the animals by singing them “Happy Birthday,” as well as watching them be treated to special...
The Hearing Aid Inventor Built This Louisville Mansion [PHOTOS]
This modern mansion looks like it's brand new, but it would leave you fooled: It was actually built in 1905. Not only is it over 100 years old, but it was built by the inventor of the hearing aid. The property, one of the original "country homes" in Louisville, was in the same family for 69 years until the current owners bought and renovated the mansion.
If Chris Mack Didn’t Record Dino Gaudio’s Extortionate Rant, Would He Still Be Coaching UofL?
Chris Mack called the allegations “trivial,” and in the end his judges agreed. An Independent Accountability Review Process panel considered the case against the former University of Louisville basketball coach and concluded any violations committed on his watch were “isolated and inadvertent,” and provided the Cardinals no more than a minimal recruiting or competitive advantage.
Rick Pitino Says Former Louisville Assistant Is A ’Pathological Liar’ And Ruined His Life
Rick Pitino has been cleared, but he may never know closure. The Hall of Fame basketball coach told NCAA investigators former University of Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson had “ruined my life,” caused his family “humiliation” and cost him $38 million in future salary through Johnson’s alleged duplicity in U of L’s fateful recruitment of Brian Bowen.
Another Person Has Died At Louisville’s Jail; According To Arrest Citations, They Were Homeless
Another person has died in the custody of Louisville’s jail, marking the 13th death in 13 and a half months. Like at least four others who died in the custody of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections during that time frame, the person appears to have been homeless at the time that they were arrested, according to court documents seen by LEO Weekly.
