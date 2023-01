WEDNESDAY: Some sun early then increasing clouds. High: 42. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Low: 34. THURSDAY: Milder, cloudy and becoming breezy with scattered showers. High: 49, Low: 46. FORECAST SUMMARY. High pressure will slip offshore through Wednesday keeping things cloudy but quiet through the midweek. Temperatures stay...

5 HOURS AGO