CCRVC Makes Sponsorship Opportunities Available for Canadian Outdoor Hospitality Conference & Expo

Fixed Operations Online Training Opportunities Available for Dealers at 2023 NTP-STAG Expo
The RV industry’s demand for parts and service management has significantly increased, with over a million RVs sold in North America in the past two years alone, according to a news release. To meet this demand and ensure that RV fixed operations professionals have the skills and knowledge they...
CCRVC, Insider Perks Partner to Provide Free Websites to Member Campgrounds
The Canadian Camping and RV Council (CCRVC) is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Insider Perks, a marketing agency that works with over 300 campgrounds and RV parks across North America. As part of this partnership, CCRVC is offering all current member campgrounds in Canada the opportunity to receive...
Bryan Ritchie Promoted to Vice President of Standards at RV Industry Association
Bryan Ritchie has been promoted to the role of vice president of standards at the RV Industry Association (RVIA) in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions to the organization, according to an RVIA News & Insights report. Ritchie joined the RVIA in April 2021 as senior director of standards...
Approval Granted for the 2nd Phase of Development for a Camping Superstore
Waterford City & County Council has granted planning permission for the second phase of the Waterford Retail Park project in Butlerstown, United Kingdom, which will involve the construction of six new units, increasing the park’s size from 160,000 square feet to 255,000 sq ft. The park will now be...
Travel Manitoba Launches New Campaign to Revive Tourism Industry
Travel Manitoba (Canada) unveiled a new campaign and brand in an effort to reignite wanderlust and boost tourism revenue in the province. According to a Brandon Sun report, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the tourism sector, and Travel Manitoba has recognized the need for a change. The new campaign,...
Nomadic Resorts’ Treehouse Project Nominated for Global Hospitality Experience and Design Awards
Nomadic Resorts, a glamping design and project development company, will go head-to-head with various design and architecture studios as its Playa Viva treehouses have been nominated for the People’s Choice Award at the Global Awards for Hospitality Experience and Design (AHEAD Global). “This is a bit of a David...
