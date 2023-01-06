Christianne Malone Named to Dual Role with TechTown Detroit and Wayne State

The Wayne State University (WSU) Office of Economic Development (OED) in Detroit and TechTown Detroit have named social architect and urbanist Christianne Malone to the dual role of assistant vice president for economic development and chief program officer.

In her role, Malone will be responsible for the design, implementation, management, and continuous improvement of entrepreneurship programs for both the OED and TechTown. She will assist in advancing the overall economic development strategy for WSU and establish relationships with funders, community partners and external stakeholders.

“Wayne State and TechTown gained a tremendous leader with the hire of Christianne Malone,” says Ned Staebler, vice president for economic development at Wayne State University and president and CEO of TechTown Detroit. “She’s not only an innovator in the economic development space, but she’s also a coalition builder, teacher, coach, and catalyzer who will bring her wide range of knowledge to benefit our entire community.’

Malone enters this position already well-established in the metro Detroit entrepreneurial ecosystem. She assisted the Pontiac Community Foundation with strategic direction for their Center for Pontiac Entrepreneurship and most recently served as the director of community marketing and equity for Trailblaze Creative.

A native Detroiter, Malone received her bachelor’s degree from Xavier University. She is a founding board member of the Metro Museum of Design Detroit and serves on Detroit PAL’s Girls Changing the Game committee.

“I look forward to joining a long-standing partner in the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Malone says. “TechTown’s facilitation of startup growth is immeasurable, and Wayne State is a model urban anchor institution. It’s particularly impactful to me to join a team of folks who care so deeply about business owners.”

