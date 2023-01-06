ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

YourErie

HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of “Stuffed with Steve Ford” is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

PA Farm Show Schedule: January 9, 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show is in full swing, and events on Monday, Jan. 9, will create plenty of things to do for visitors at the Farm Show. Below is a chart of the hours for events planned for the rest of the week. DatesCompetitive EventsCommercial...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

LifePath Christian Ministries opens new thrift store in Red Lion

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new place to save money amid high inflation opening in York County today. LifePath Christian Ministries opened its newest thrift store on Lombard Road in Red Lion. Sales of donated furniture, home goods, and clothing will go towards raising money to provide shelter...
RED LION, PA
abc27.com

Farm Show 2023 photos: The business perspective

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Farm Show is officially underway! With so much to see, pet, and eat, it’s really easy to miss something – here is a look at some of the different businesses and associations that were set up at the Farm Show on Jan. 8, 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Here’s how veterans and active military can get free Pa. Farm Show milkshakes

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is giving away free milkshakes on Jan. 12 to active military and veterans with proper identification. The giveaway is sponsored by Mid Penn Bank and is happening on “Service Members, Veterans and their Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Dairymen’s booths are open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. in the food court and Main Hall.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Eat in Quarryville, PA

- If you're looking for the best must-try restaurants in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We've listed our top choices for you, so you can get started on your food adventure today! Whether you're a pizza lover or a steak connoisseur, you'll find something delicious in Quarryville.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA

Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Christmas movie to be filmed in Gettysburg this month

Christmas decorations will stay in place a bit longer in at least one Gettysburg destination. The Dobbins House Tavern posted to their Facebook page that “A Gettysburg Christmas” will be filmed at their restaurant, as well as several other Gettysburg locations, later this month. The movie will feature...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Capitol Complex, area roads closing for Shapiro inauguration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex will be closed on Tuesday, January 17 for the inaugurations of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Govenror-elect Austin Davis. The Main Capitol Building will be open to the public with limited access to the Main Rotunda Area. On inauguration day the...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Northern High School holds swimming fundraiser

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes went for a swim, but for a good cause. Swimmers and alumni from Northern High School in York County participated in the “Swim a Mile… Bring a Smile” fundraiser. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push...
YORK COUNTY, PA
countryfolks.com

High quality, homegrown beef

Ken Ogburn grew up on his family’s farm in Gettysburg, PA, where his father operated a beef feedlot. Following a church mission trip, Ken worked on his uncle’s Lancaster Co. farm hauling hay and straw. “Then I met Dawn and we got married,” said Ken. “I worked for...
GETTYSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Lack of hot water, mold-like substance leave York County restaurants out of compliance

Bylers Lancaster County Stand, Springettsbury Township. Longhorn Steakhouse Restaurant #5319, Springettsbury Township. Hissho Sushi at Giant #6294, West Manchester Township. Madeline Sweets & Savories (opening), Franklin Township. Reeser's Service Center & Towing, LLC, Newberry Township. Roundtown Elementary School, Manchester Township. Rutter's #15, Manchester Township. Rutter's #54, Conewago Township. Wendy's #19223,...
YORK COUNTY, PA

