HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of “Stuffed with Steve Ford” is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
abc27.com
PA Farm Show Schedule: January 9, 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show is in full swing, and events on Monday, Jan. 9, will create plenty of things to do for visitors at the Farm Show. Below is a chart of the hours for events planned for the rest of the week. DatesCompetitive EventsCommercial...
abc27.com
LifePath Christian Ministries opens new thrift store in Red Lion
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new place to save money amid high inflation opening in York County today. LifePath Christian Ministries opened its newest thrift store on Lombard Road in Red Lion. Sales of donated furniture, home goods, and clothing will go towards raising money to provide shelter...
abc27.com
Farm Show 2023 photos: The business perspective
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Farm Show is officially underway! With so much to see, pet, and eat, it’s really easy to miss something – here is a look at some of the different businesses and associations that were set up at the Farm Show on Jan. 8, 2023.
Here’s how veterans and active military can get free Pa. Farm Show milkshakes
The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is giving away free milkshakes on Jan. 12 to active military and veterans with proper identification. The giveaway is sponsored by Mid Penn Bank and is happening on “Service Members, Veterans and their Families Day” at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Dairymen’s booths are open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. in the food court and Main Hall.
WFMZ-TV Online
Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
Central Pa.’s newest casino sets opening date
The opening of the first-ever casino in Cumberland County is just two-and-a-half weeks away. Parx Casino Shippensburg will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, pending regulatory approvals, according to the casino’s general manager, Kevin Brady.
PhillyBite
Where to Eat in Quarryville, PA
- If you're looking for the best must-try restaurants in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We've listed our top choices for you, so you can get started on your food adventure today! Whether you're a pizza lover or a steak connoisseur, you'll find something delicious in Quarryville.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA
Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
abc27.com
Cumberland Co. woman’s passport documents lost in mail for 2 months
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A whole package of important documents lost in the mail for two months — that is what a Cumberland County woman said she is dealing with, and she said the post office is not much help. Stacy Stewart said this all started...
Fire rips through central Pa. business housing buffet, inn and store
A popular Lancaster County inn, restaurant and gift shop is engulfed in flames Tuesday. Firefighters around 11:49 a.m. rushed to the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn on the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road, in Strasburg Township, according to county dispatch. The fire has been upgraded to a second-alarm blaze,...
Christmas movie to be filmed in Gettysburg this month
Christmas decorations will stay in place a bit longer in at least one Gettysburg destination. The Dobbins House Tavern posted to their Facebook page that “A Gettysburg Christmas” will be filmed at their restaurant, as well as several other Gettysburg locations, later this month. The movie will feature...
WGAL
Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Capitol Complex, area roads closing for Shapiro inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex will be closed on Tuesday, January 17 for the inaugurations of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Govenror-elect Austin Davis. The Main Capitol Building will be open to the public with limited access to the Main Rotunda Area. On inauguration day the...
abc27.com
Northern High School holds swimming fundraiser
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes went for a swim, but for a good cause. Swimmers and alumni from Northern High School in York County participated in the “Swim a Mile… Bring a Smile” fundraiser. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push...
countryfolks.com
High quality, homegrown beef
Ken Ogburn grew up on his family’s farm in Gettysburg, PA, where his father operated a beef feedlot. Following a church mission trip, Ken worked on his uncle’s Lancaster Co. farm hauling hay and straw. “Then I met Dawn and we got married,” said Ken. “I worked for...
Take a look inside this new central Pa. Lego store
Lancaster County resident Ron Daggett grew up with Legos. “I have very, very vivid memories of my father and I building trucks and stuff,” he said.
echo-pilot.com
Lack of hot water, mold-like substance leave York County restaurants out of compliance
Bylers Lancaster County Stand, Springettsbury Township. Longhorn Steakhouse Restaurant #5319, Springettsbury Township. Hissho Sushi at Giant #6294, West Manchester Township. Madeline Sweets & Savories (opening), Franklin Township. Reeser's Service Center & Towing, LLC, Newberry Township. Roundtown Elementary School, Manchester Township. Rutter's #15, Manchester Township. Rutter's #54, Conewago Township. Wendy's #19223,...
What are those giant pipes along Front Street in Harrisburg?
If you’ve driven along Front Street in Harrisburg recently, you may have noticed giant pipelines extended for miles along Riverfront Park. Capital Region Water says these are “bypass pipes,” and they’re staged there as part of phase two of a $17-million overhaul of some important, buried, aging infrastructure.
