ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Catfish 100.1

Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Heads Up Alabama: Potentially Strong to Severe Weather Thursday

The Townsquare Media Weather Center is continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring our coverage area the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, January 12. The counties that our collective radio stations cover are Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Take Down Holiday Lights Unless You Want This Dangling

We are all aware of the hazards we face when the holiday season begins, but what could possibly be considered a hazard when taking down those holiday lights? Falling off a ladder, slipping off a roof, getting a nice jolt of electricity…but what about something being wrapped in our outdoor lights? Scroll down to see the video of what I'm talking about.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

West Alabama Woman Last Seen Friday Declared Missing

Police are asking for help finding a West Alabama woman last seen Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office posted a notice Monday about Brandalyn Banks, a 40-year-old woman missing in Berry, Alabama. Terry, who goes by Brandy, is described as five foot, seven inches...
BERRY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Starbucks is Finally Sort Of Coming to Northport, Alabama

Residents of Northport will finally be able to buy freshly brewed Starbucks Coffee without crossing the Black Warrior River into Tuscaloosa, although the java giant has still not committed to opening a standalone cafe there. Like any other international franchise, Starbucks looks at a number of socio-economic factors when deciding...
NORTHPORT, AL
Catfish 100.1

Is Kirby Smart The Next Nick Saban???

It happened, and thank God it's officially over. The 2023 College Football National Championship game was a slobber knocker, and completely one-sided leaving many to question if TCU deserved to even be in the game. At first, I didn't even want to watch the big game, largely because I was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa

A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy