Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama
Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
Heads Up Alabama: Potentially Strong to Severe Weather Thursday
The Townsquare Media Weather Center is continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring our coverage area the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, January 12. The counties that our collective radio stations cover are Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.
Be Careful on Alabama Roads: Various Fog Advisories Issued
Please be careful on Alabama roadways this morning as some counties are under either a “Dense Fog Advisory” or a “Freezing Fog Advisory” issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING. COUNTIES UNDER...
Alabama Take Down Holiday Lights Unless You Want This Dangling
We are all aware of the hazards we face when the holiday season begins, but what could possibly be considered a hazard when taking down those holiday lights? Falling off a ladder, slipping off a roof, getting a nice jolt of electricity…but what about something being wrapped in our outdoor lights? Scroll down to see the video of what I'm talking about.
Hank Williams Jr. Unveils Summer 2023 Amphitheater Tour Dates
Hank Williams Jr. is gearing up for a 15-date run of shows across the U.S. in the Summer of 2023. The amphitheater trek will kick off May 12 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and it's scheduled to continue through late August, wrapping with a stop in Gilford, N.H. Old Crow Medicine Show...
West Alabama Woman Last Seen Friday Declared Missing
Police are asking for help finding a West Alabama woman last seen Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office posted a notice Monday about Brandalyn Banks, a 40-year-old woman missing in Berry, Alabama. Terry, who goes by Brandy, is described as five foot, seven inches...
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
Kentuck Art Center Receives $10,000 Grant to Benefit Youth Initiative
The Kentuck Art Center is one of 262 recipients of a Challenge America $10,000 grant provided by the National Endowment for the Arts that will benefit youth in Tuscaloosa County. According to a release from the nonprofit, the grant will support Kentuck’s Boxes of Joy, a program that provides art...
Alabama Mom Looking For Man Who Saved Her Daughter After Wreck
The Cullman Daily posted a note to Facebook about a mom, Jennifer, looking for a man we can all call an angel!. I'm sure any of us with children would hope for an angel like this to stop and be with our child if we couldn't be. This is the...
Starbucks is Finally Sort Of Coming to Northport, Alabama
Residents of Northport will finally be able to buy freshly brewed Starbucks Coffee without crossing the Black Warrior River into Tuscaloosa, although the java giant has still not committed to opening a standalone cafe there. Like any other international franchise, Starbucks looks at a number of socio-economic factors when deciding...
Alabamians Are Saving Money At The Gas Pump By Doing This
We all love to save money. It’s not always what we like to do, but when it happens we love it. Example…I don’t like to skip my morning coffee to save money, but if I happen to have enough points for a free cup…I’m jumping for joy.
ALERT: Washing Machine Recall In Alabama After Reports Of Fire
So we know about the recall of toys, but what about the gifts we, as adults, may receive? Now some men, I am not one of them, have no idea how to give a gift to their wife or girlfriend. I have known many men who think a vacuum or an appliance makes the perfect gift.
Greensboro Avenue Closed as City Crews Fix Water Main Break Monday
Motorists are asked to avoid Greensboro Avenue as city crew members work to restore a water main that burst Monday morning. According to Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen, the break occurred early Monday morning on Greensboro Avenue between Hargrove Road and 26th Avenue. Sara Bridger-Gilmore with the...
Police Ask For Witnesses After 2 Likely Connected Homicides in Tuscaloosa County
Investigators in Tuscaloosa County are asking for help after two men were found dead in what police believe were likely related homicides. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit, briefed local media on the killings Sunday afternoon. As the Thread reported previously, two bodies were...
Is Kirby Smart The Next Nick Saban???
It happened, and thank God it's officially over. The 2023 College Football National Championship game was a slobber knocker, and completely one-sided leaving many to question if TCU deserved to even be in the game. At first, I didn't even want to watch the big game, largely because I was...
Country Music Legend Hank Williams Performing at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in May
Hank Williams Jr. will make his first stop on his summer tour schedule in Tuscaloosa, performing live at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on May 12. According to a post from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater's Facebook page, the appearance will feature special guest, Old Crow Medicine Show. Williams' biography states the Grammy-award winning...
Scam Alert: How Alabamians Can Avoid This $500 Walmart Scam
There is no doubt that Alabamians work hard for their money. The last thing you'd want is for your money to go away with the snap of a finger. Or in this case, the click of a button. The public is being warned about a recent scam making its rounds...
Northport Woman Charged with Manslaughter for August Wreck that Killed Mother, Injured Kids
A Northport woman has been charged with three felonies after investigators found she was allegedly high and distracted when she caused a head-on collision that killed another woman and injured two children last August. According to court documents filed Tuesday morning, the suspect, 25-year-old Zoe Raine Moore, was driving north...
Fundraiser Launched for Widow of DCH Medic Killed in ATV Accident in Tuscaloosa County
Donations are being collected to help the widow of a DCH medic who was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning. Little was said about the accident earlier this week, except by police agencies who confirmed the death and said they did not suspect foul play was involved.
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa
A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
