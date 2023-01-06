ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

nomadlawyer.org

05 Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama

Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama: Want to dip your toes into soft white sands as you go for an evening stroll on the beach, soaking in the beauty of a glorious sunset? A house in a beach town can make this an everyday reality. Living in a beach town...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan. 9

We’ve got the inside scoop on 10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Embassy Suites in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Embassy Suites | Tuscaloosa, AL. Owner: Embassy Suites. Project...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
cullmantribune.com

Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends

MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
95.3 The Bear

Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students

HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Jameson Steward

9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Take Down Holiday Lights Unless You Want This Dangling

We are all aware of the hazards we face when the holiday season begins, but what could possibly be considered a hazard when taking down those holiday lights? Falling off a ladder, slipping off a roof, getting a nice jolt of electricity…but what about something being wrapped in our outdoor lights? Scroll down to see the video of what I'm talking about.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

This beloved Alabama coffee business was decades ahead of its time

One, two, three days to drive their red-and-white Volkswagen bus from California to Alabama. Grant and Kathryn Heath had been residing in the Bay Area, where Grant worked for a friend’s natural-food business. It was the early ‘70s, an ideal time for groovy young adults like the Heaths to be in the Bay Area. They saw famous local rock bands like the Grateful Dead play concerts there many times.
ALABAMA STATE
anglerschannel.com

New Phoenix Boats/Alabama Bass Trail Pay Day Cash Bonus Announced for Anglers Competing in Alabama Bass Trail Tournaments in 2023

Decatur, Ala. (January 9, 2023) – The Alabama Bass Trail (ABT), the largest team trail tournament fishing organization in the Southeast, is excited to announce a new bonus program to the 2023 tournament schedule which gets underway January 21 on Lake Wedowee for the ABT 100 Series and February 11 on Lewis Smith for the ABT Tournament Series.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry

Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
ALABAMA STATE
