Related
nomadlawyer.org
05 Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama
Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama: Want to dip your toes into soft white sands as you go for an evening stroll on the beach, soaking in the beauty of a glorious sunset? A house in a beach town can make this an everyday reality. Living in a beach town...
Aderholt announces funding for North Alabama projects
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt announced more than $13 million in funding for various projects across North Alabama.
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
thebamabuzz.com
10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan. 9
We’ve got the inside scoop on 10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Embassy Suites in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Embassy Suites | Tuscaloosa, AL. Owner: Embassy Suites. Project...
cullmantribune.com
Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends
MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama
Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music Legend
This fall of 2023 will mark the 100th birthday of the "King of Country Music," Hank Williams, whose life and legendary career began in our own state of Alabama. Read along for a look back at his life and rare photos and video of his career, family and untimely death at age 29. (Bonus rare footage at end of article!)
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students
HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama
If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
Heads Up Alabama: Potentially Strong to Severe Weather Thursday
The Townsquare Media Weather Center is continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring our coverage area the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, January 12. The counties that our collective radio stations cover are Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
Alabama Take Down Holiday Lights Unless You Want This Dangling
We are all aware of the hazards we face when the holiday season begins, but what could possibly be considered a hazard when taking down those holiday lights? Falling off a ladder, slipping off a roof, getting a nice jolt of electricity…but what about something being wrapped in our outdoor lights? Scroll down to see the video of what I'm talking about.
Be Careful on Alabama Roads: Various Fog Advisories Issued
Please be careful on Alabama roadways this morning as some counties are under either a “Dense Fog Advisory” or a “Freezing Fog Advisory” issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING. COUNTIES UNDER...
Moody landfill fire likely ‘a crime scene,’ top county official says
The Alabama county commission that’s inherited much of the responsibility for a 25-acre underground landfill fire, says the site of the blaze is likely to become a crime scene once the fire is out. “In all likelihood I think that site will end up being a crime scene,” St....
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
This beloved Alabama coffee business was decades ahead of its time
One, two, three days to drive their red-and-white Volkswagen bus from California to Alabama. Grant and Kathryn Heath had been residing in the Bay Area, where Grant worked for a friend’s natural-food business. It was the early ‘70s, an ideal time for groovy young adults like the Heaths to be in the Bay Area. They saw famous local rock bands like the Grateful Dead play concerts there many times.
anglerschannel.com
New Phoenix Boats/Alabama Bass Trail Pay Day Cash Bonus Announced for Anglers Competing in Alabama Bass Trail Tournaments in 2023
Decatur, Ala. (January 9, 2023) – The Alabama Bass Trail (ABT), the largest team trail tournament fishing organization in the Southeast, is excited to announce a new bonus program to the 2023 tournament schedule which gets underway January 21 on Lake Wedowee for the ABT 100 Series and February 11 on Lewis Smith for the ABT Tournament Series.
Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry
Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
