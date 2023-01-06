The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium might have been the official passing of the torch from one elite defensive end to another. As the game's final seconds ticked off the clock, Nick Bosa and Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt met at midfield, where the 25-year-old was seen embracing the future Hall of Famer after Watt previously announced his retirement after the 2022 NFL season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO