WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a suspected arson fire at a house in West Fargo Tuesday afternoon. The West Fargo Fire Department was called to 513 17th Street E. just before 4 p.m. for a structure fire. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the house and two people in the garage trying to get back into the house to help a person in the basement.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO