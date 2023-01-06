Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
SDSU unanimous #1 in final FCS rankings
FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State was ranked No. 2 in the final NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision top 25 polls released Monday, Jan. 9, by Stats Perform and the American Football Coaches Association. NDSU finished the season 12-3 overall with an appearance in the FCS national championship...
740thefan.com
Dragons host Northern State tonight in NSIC showdown
(MSUM Athletics) MOORHEAD — MSU Moorhead’s men’s basketball team (13-2, 8-1 NSIC) will battle Northern State (12-3, 8-1 NSIC) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. inside Nemzek Fieldhouse. The game will pit the two top teams in the NSIC against one another to determine who will sit atop the conference standings.
740thefan.com
Tuesday’s local scoreboard
(KFGO/KNFL) Here is the Tuesday local scoreboard. Fargo Davies 97, West Fargo 59 (Mason Klabo of Davies scored his 1000th career point) Hankinson 55, Enderlin 53 (Carson Bartholomay of Enderlin scored his 1000th career point) Kindred 52, Northern Cass 35. Sargent County 69, Maple River 54. Thompson 80, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 30.
740thefan.com
Funeral for Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton set for Wed. at Ada-Borup-West High School
ADA, Minn. (KFGO KVRR) – Norman County is mourning the sudden loss of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at age 53. Norman County Chief Deputy Ben Fall said, “It will be impossible to replace Sheriff Thornton.”. Sheriff Thornton began feeling fatigued around...
740thefan.com
Brandt murder trial moved to Wahpeton
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO KVRR) – The trial for a man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota is being moved to Wahpeton. A judge approved a change of venue for the trial of Shannon Brandt. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the trial...
740thefan.com
1 rescued after snowmobiles, ATV fall into Otter Tail Lake
OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – The riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into Otter Tail Lake Saturday evening. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the vehicles in the northeast part of the lake around 7:30 p.m. One of the riders had to...
740thefan.com
Man who drown in Otter Tail Lake identified
OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ottertail man has been identified as the person who drown over the weekend in Otter Tail Lake. 64-year-old Scott Simdorn died after he and two other people were pulled from the northeast side of the lake Saturday night. They were on an ATV and snowmobiles. Simdorn was taken to the hospital in Perham where he died.
740thefan.com
Arson likely in West Fargo house fire
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a suspected arson fire at a house in West Fargo Tuesday afternoon. The West Fargo Fire Department was called to 513 17th Street E. just before 4 p.m. for a structure fire. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the house and two people in the garage trying to get back into the house to help a person in the basement.
740thefan.com
Moorhead woman arrested for DWI, car burns
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police arrested a woman for DWI after her car got stuck in a snowbank and started on fire Monday. The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue South. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was fully engulfed and the...
Comments / 0