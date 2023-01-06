ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

SDSU unanimous #1 in final FCS rankings

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State was ranked No. 2 in the final NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision top 25 polls released Monday, Jan. 9, by Stats Perform and the American Football Coaches Association. NDSU finished the season 12-3 overall with an appearance in the FCS national championship...
Dragons host Northern State tonight in NSIC showdown

(MSUM Athletics) MOORHEAD — MSU Moorhead’s men’s basketball team (13-2, 8-1 NSIC) will battle Northern State (12-3, 8-1 NSIC) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. inside Nemzek Fieldhouse. The game will pit the two top teams in the NSIC against one another to determine who will sit atop the conference standings.
Tuesday’s local scoreboard

(KFGO/KNFL) Here is the Tuesday local scoreboard. Fargo Davies 97, West Fargo 59 (Mason Klabo of Davies scored his 1000th career point) Hankinson 55, Enderlin 53 (Carson Bartholomay of Enderlin scored his 1000th career point) Kindred 52, Northern Cass 35. Sargent County 69, Maple River 54. Thompson 80, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 30.
Brandt murder trial moved to Wahpeton

CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO KVRR) – The trial for a man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota is being moved to Wahpeton. A judge approved a change of venue for the trial of Shannon Brandt. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the trial...
Man who drown in Otter Tail Lake identified

OTTERTAIL, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ottertail man has been identified as the person who drown over the weekend in Otter Tail Lake. 64-year-old Scott Simdorn died after he and two other people were pulled from the northeast side of the lake Saturday night. They were on an ATV and snowmobiles. Simdorn was taken to the hospital in Perham where he died.
Arson likely in West Fargo house fire

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a suspected arson fire at a house in West Fargo Tuesday afternoon. The West Fargo Fire Department was called to 513 17th Street E. just before 4 p.m. for a structure fire. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the house and two people in the garage trying to get back into the house to help a person in the basement.
Moorhead woman arrested for DWI, car burns

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police arrested a woman for DWI after her car got stuck in a snowbank and started on fire Monday. The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue South. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was fully engulfed and the...
