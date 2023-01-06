Dorothy Lee Hall, 91 of Rockfield passed peacefully with dignity and grace at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Elvie Miller and Ora May Cline Miller. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Boyer, one brother, Harry Miller and one sister, Betty Gene Miller. Dorothy was a retired unit clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was loved by all who knew her.

ROCKFIELD, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO