Bowling Green, KY

Christian County Farm Couple Inducted Into KCA Hall Of Fame

A Christian County couple joined the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association Hall of Fame Friday night during the annual meeting in Lexington. Lanny and Sheryl Boyd from Crofton were inducted into the KCA Hall of Fame during the Friday night awards banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Lanny says it was quite an honor to be selected.
Morrison named partner at English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP

BOWLING GREEN — Leah A. Morrison has been named partner at English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP. Leah is an attorney who assists individuals and families in all matters related to estate planning and probate, including drafting wills, trusts, powers of attorney and living will directives, and assisting clients through probate administration. She also offers legal services related to Medicaid planning, tax law, and assisting business owners with asset protection.
Bowling Green native named part of 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native has been named part of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court. Mallory Hudson, 21, is a junior at the University of Kentucky majoring in Communications and minoring in Political Science. She has served as an ambassador for Jovani Fashions and is the reigning Miss Bowling Green, as well as the founder of Inclusive Stages, which provides theatrical experiences for individuals with special needs.
Cathy Mechelle Underwood Murray

Cathy Mechelle Underwood Murray of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of Michael T. Underwood and Brenda Hixon Underwood of Elkhorn, Kentucky was born on Sunday, February 27, 1972 in Taylor County and departed this life on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her home. She was 50 years, 10 months, and 12 days of age.
Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
Barren County schools mourning loss of music teacher

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have released details about a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County School bus on Friday, Jan. 6. A treasured member of Barren County schools died in that crash. “We were saddened to hear that we lost one of our very own,” said...
Joyce Gillmore Cartwright

Joyce Gillmore Cartwright, 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Glasgow, KY native was a retired Registered Nurse for Downing-McPeak Vision Partners, former employee of Allen County War Memorial Hospital, Allen County Health Department and Lake Mary Middle School in Florida. She was a member of Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church and attended Pleasant Field Full Gospel Church. She was a daughter of the late James Howard Gillmore and Vaunita Glenvyl Holder Gillmore (who survives) and wife of the late Alvis Eugene “Gene” Cartwright.
Dewayne Tommy Kinslow

Dewayne Tommy Kinslow, age 58, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. He attended service at Glen Lily Church of God of Prophesy. He was a former Hart County Sheriff Deputy under Sheriff Lesenby and Sheriff Wilson. He enjoyed fishing and cleaning up cars, he never met a stranger.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling to resign rather than face impeachment committee

A Western Kentucky prosecutor has decided to resign instead of facing a state legislature-led impeachment committee that recently convened. House Majority Floor Whip Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, in an email Monday evening said that Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling would resign Feb. 28. Boling is the elected commonwealth’s attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit representing Christian County.
Dorothy Lee Hall

Dorothy Lee Hall, 91 of Rockfield passed peacefully with dignity and grace at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Elvie Miller and Ora May Cline Miller. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Boyer, one brother, Harry Miller and one sister, Betty Gene Miller. Dorothy was a retired unit clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was loved by all who knew her.
Mr. Charles Hunter

Mr. Charles Hunter, 60, of Glasgow, KY passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Mr. Hunter was preceded in death by his mother Mary Estella Hunter; brothers Richard Lee Austin, Danny Ray Hunter; sisters Sherry Austin, Sue Lynn Nelson and Kathy Hunter. He is...
Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment

One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
Norma Ann Parnell

Norma Ann Parnell, 88 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, January 5, 2022 surrounded by. her loving family at Barren County Health Care in Glasgow. She was born, February 21, 1934. in Edmonton to the late Rollin and Ruby Fields Harper. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by sister...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores as sales continue to drop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
Child Flown To Hospital After Equipment Landed On The Child

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
Funeral arrangements organized for teacher killed in crash

GLASGOW — The funeral arrangements for a teacher killed in a crash along North Jackson Highway last week have been finalized. Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, died Friday after colliding with in a head-on manner with a Hart County school bus. She was a music teacher in Barren County at North Jackson Elementary.
