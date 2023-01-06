Read full article on original website
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
The housing market is still up double digits from a year ago, but where will it go in 2023? Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist, breaks down her predictions for home buyers and sellers.
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
5 Expert Predictions for the Housing Market in 2023
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The last three years have been a whirlwind with the housing market going from scorching hot to icy cold in what seems like the blink of an eye. So what does the housing market have in store for us next year?
Some buyers say higher interest rates are helping the housing market
(CBS DETROIT) - Some people in the market to buy a house said that even though the interest rates are more than double, they would prefer to buy right now as opposed to when the interest rates are low because it was such a buying frenzy."Go put a bid down, and there were 10, 12, 15 bids before you could even get one in. And it's like you weren't going to get that house," said Shelly McGuigan. "There were bidding wars. It just went up 20, 30, $40,000, and we're not going to overpay like that for a house. We...
Desperate home sellers are basically paying buyers to purchase their homes
Sellers want to off-load properties so badly that they're paying down buyers' mortgage rates and offering money for repairs at record levels.
3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023
There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
I bought a pre-built tiny house that now pays my mortgage. Here's how I set up the rental in my yard and for only an $18,000 down payment.
Steph Douglass shares her best tips on how she created this passive income stream using tiny houses.
Guess who gets blamed when home buyers believe they’ve paid too much?
Buyer’s remorse is likely to take on a more sinister turn in the coming months, as people who purchased their houses at the top of the market take out their frustrations on their real estate agents. Historical precedent suggests that as housing values stagnate and then fall, the “last batch” of buyers often become resentful — so much so that they may lash out at their agents or other professionals involved in the process, according to Victor Insurance Managers.
Car prices could drop 20% next year. Here's where to expect the best deals first.
If you want an early deal on a used car in 2023, consider a minivan and think about buying domestic, experts say.
Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
Landlord says, "Section 8 renters destroyed my property."
Dumfries VA- Accepting housing vouchers seemed to be a good business decision for Akeem Cole who owns and rents ten homes in Virginia and North Carolina. The program promised guaranteed rent payments.
Will There Be A Housing Crash In 2023 Similar To 2008? A Real Estate Expert Weighs In
It can be stressful and overwhelming to consider buying or selling a house in an average real estate market, but what's going to happen in 2023?
A major beer maker says shoppers are finally balking at rising prices — and it could signal inflation's near its peak
Inflation will persist through 2023, but a downtick in demand for staples like beer is a new and necessary phase on the way out of the current cycle.
Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Jan. 4, 2023: Rates Edge Higher
Some important mortgage rates increased over the last seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also increased. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates are...
