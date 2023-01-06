ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

Comments / 1

Related
Money

5 Expert Predictions for the Housing Market in 2023

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The last three years have been a whirlwind with the housing market going from scorching hot to icy cold in what seems like the blink of an eye. So what does the housing market have in store for us next year?
CBS Detroit

Some buyers say higher interest rates are helping the housing market

(CBS DETROIT) - Some people in the market to buy a house said that even though the interest rates are more than double, they would prefer to buy right now as opposed to when the interest rates are low because it was such a buying frenzy."Go put a bid down, and there were 10, 12, 15 bids before you could even get one in. And it's like you weren't going to get that house," said Shelly McGuigan. "There were bidding wars. It just went up 20, 30, $40,000, and we're not going to overpay like that for a house. We...
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
msn.com

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023

There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Miami Herald

Guess who gets blamed when home buyers believe they’ve paid too much?

Buyer’s remorse is likely to take on a more sinister turn in the coming months, as people who purchased their houses at the top of the market take out their frustrations on their real estate agents. Historical precedent suggests that as housing values stagnate and then fall, the “last batch” of buyers often become resentful — so much so that they may lash out at their agents or other professionals involved in the process, according to Victor Insurance Managers.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much

After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
CNET

Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Jan. 4, 2023: Rates Edge Higher

Some important mortgage rates increased over the last seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also increased. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest rates are...
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy