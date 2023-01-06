Read full article on original website
Ketanji Brown Jackson Wants People To Know Her Story With First Memoir Titled, ‘Lovely One’
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is telling her story the best way she knows how with a new memoir. According to CNN, her book will be titled ‘Lovely One,’ taking readers on a journey from her Miami upbringing, to her Harvard years, marriage and more. “Mine has been an unlikely journey,” Justice Jackson says.
booktrib.com
Historical Fiction Author Gives His Advice on Crafting a Realistic Female Protagonist
To this day, it’s still hard to imagine that a book entitled Memoirs of a Geisha was written by a man (Arthur Golden). The same for Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (Allan Gurganus). Those two authors, whose books debuted near the turn of the past century, were hardly...
Real story of teen who sailed around the world by herself comes to life in True Spirit trailer
The incredible true story of Jessica Watson, who, at just 16, attempted to become the youngest person to sail alone around the world, is coming to Netflix — and EW has the exclusive first trailer. Based on Watson's book chronicling her harrowing journey, True Spirit follows the teen's effort...
Cold People by Tom Rob Smith review – a chilling vision of a new society
Cold People is Tom Rob Smith’s fifth novel, but in the years since his bestselling debut, Child 44, he has also developed a parallel award-winning career as a screenwriter, and the influence of a more visual form is subtly felt throughout this cinematic speculative fiction about the future of humanity.
