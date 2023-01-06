Ohio State dipped into the transfer portal for the third time this offseason, landing a commitment from safety Ja'Had Carter. The former Syracuse defensive back was the top-ranked safety in the transfer portal, according to the 247Sports rankings, and the Buckeyes' top target at the position. Carter is the first non-specialist to commit to the Scarlet and Gray out of the portal after adding former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann as a scholarship player and former Kent State kicker Casey Magyar as a walk-on in the weeks since the regular season ended.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO