Football: Johnson declares for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Unusual Facts About ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Seniors look to take team to national heightsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
Chat Wrap: Fixing the defense; Reloading on O-line; Hoops team hits rough patch
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on Tuesday on The Front Row message board. Check out the archive below. Programming Note: Steve will participate in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. This is a one-hour webcast devoted to Ohio State football. Check The Front Row at 11 a.m. Wednesday for access information.
Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees
Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State
Alabama's Nick Saban graced the "College GameDay" desk for Monday night's national championship game between Georgia and TCU. And while several moments stood out to fans, one comment in particular caught the football world's attention; with Saban telling ESPN's crew that Georgia's hit on Ohio State ...
Counting down Top 10 Ohio 2024 prospects and where Ohio State stands with each
Ryan Day, Mark Pantoni and the Ohio State staff assembled a very good 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have been and are also working on their 2024 class which will of course include some Ohioans. Day has said recruiting Ohio will always be a priority and many top 2023, 2024...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight
Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Huge Return
The Ohio State Buckeyes fell just short of their goal of making the College Football Playoff national title game. However, the Buckeyes are already looking like one of the more dangerous teams for the 2023 season. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud won't be there, but plenty of big names are returning.
Early prediction: McCord will win Ohio State quarterback race
Sports gambling has come to Ohio and while I’m a non-participant, I will offer this advice: If you’re going to place a bet on who will be Ohio State’s starting quarterback next season, put your money on Kyle McCord. It’s a foregone conclusion that two-time Heisman Trophy...
Which Ohio State football 2023 recruits are expected to enroll early? Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s entire 2023 football recruiting class is now signed, and a few of its members will begin their college careers this week. There are 11 freshman Buckeyes who arrived in Columbus over the weekend as early enrollees expected to participate in winter workouts and spring practice this year. Often those who do get a head start on their journeys to the field, and some can even end up in the two-deep in Year 1.
What Ohio State is getting in former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter
Ohio State dipped into the transfer portal for the third time this offseason, landing a commitment from safety Ja'Had Carter. The former Syracuse defensive back was the top-ranked safety in the transfer portal, according to the 247Sports rankings, and the Buckeyes' top target at the position. Carter is the first non-specialist to commit to the Scarlet and Gray out of the portal after adding former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann as a scholarship player and former Kent State kicker Casey Magyar as a walk-on in the weeks since the regular season ended.
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes have to survive without Zed Key
Injuries are never something easy to deal with. The Ohio State basketball team has had to deal with a myriad of them over the past few years. Against Alabama A&M and Purdue, they came into the game fully healthy for the first time in a very long time. That didn’t last long.
Talented Ohio RB looks to get back to Ohio State in the coming weeks
One of the top young running backs in Ohio is looking to get back to Ohio State in the not-too-distant future.
Busting Myths- The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university
Author’s note: occasionally in Columbus and especially by OSU football fans, I am alleged to be anti-OSU. Nothing could be farther than the truth—I strive since 2004 for students, faculty colleagues, and highly qualified staff, none of whom receive the respect and rewards they deserve. That remains my goal.
Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
Whitney House Closes for Renovations; Buckeye Lake Gets a Cocktail Bar
Granville native Benjamin Long has opened a new cocktail lounge-meets-gastropub near Buckeye Lake. Hereinafter Cocktail Tavern, located at 3430 N. Bank Road NE in Millersport, promises classic cocktails, wine, beer and Southern-inspired fare such as fried oysters, gumbo, shrimp and grits and fried green tomatoes. In addition, the tavern houses a retail wine shop called Heretofore Wine Shop. The tavern’s hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
