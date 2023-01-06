ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal

The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees

Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight

Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Huge Return

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell just short of their goal of making the College Football Playoff national title game. However, the Buckeyes are already looking like one of the more dangerous teams for the 2023 season. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud won't be there, but plenty of big names are returning.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football 2023 recruits are expected to enroll early? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s entire 2023 football recruiting class is now signed, and a few of its members will begin their college careers this week. There are 11 freshman Buckeyes who arrived in Columbus over the weekend as early enrollees expected to participate in winter workouts and spring practice this year. Often those who do get a head start on their journeys to the field, and some can even end up in the two-deep in Year 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

What Ohio State is getting in former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter

Ohio State dipped into the transfer portal for the third time this offseason, landing a commitment from safety Ja'Had Carter. The former Syracuse defensive back was the top-ranked safety in the transfer portal, according to the 247Sports rankings, and the Buckeyes' top target at the position. Carter is the first non-specialist to commit to the Scarlet and Gray out of the portal after adding former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann as a scholarship player and former Kent State kicker Casey Magyar as a walk-on in the weeks since the regular season ended.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Whitney House Closes for Renovations; Buckeye Lake Gets a Cocktail Bar

Granville native Benjamin Long has opened a new cocktail lounge-meets-gastropub near Buckeye Lake. Hereinafter Cocktail Tavern, located at 3430 N. Bank Road NE in Millersport, promises classic cocktails, wine, beer and Southern-inspired fare such as fried oysters, gumbo, shrimp and grits and fried green tomatoes. In addition, the tavern houses a retail wine shop called Heretofore Wine Shop. The tavern’s hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

