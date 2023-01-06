ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

North Idaho College interim president Greg South receives contract

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho has committed to paying a minimum of $465,000 per year to its two presidents, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Trustees voted 3-2 last month to hire Greg South as interim president for NIC, effective Dec. 21, with a $235,000 contract that runs through June 30, 2024 and an option to extend it.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
STEM Charter dials back dual credit at North Idaho College

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho STEM Charter Academy in Rathdrum will scale back its dual credit offerings through North Idaho College, looking instead to partner with other educational institutions, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. “With recent abrupt changes in leadership, incomprehensible...
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
WSU students return to campus following suspect arrest

PULLMAN, Wash. — Monday begins a new semester at Washington State University. Students are returning to campus after spending their winter breaks with friends and families across the country. "I went back over to the west side," WSU junior Ashley Swanson said. "At the very beginning of break, I...
PULLMAN, WA
