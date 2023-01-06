Read full article on original website
North Idaho College interim president Greg South receives contract
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho has committed to paying a minimum of $465,000 per year to its two presidents, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Trustees voted 3-2 last month to hire Greg South as interim president for NIC, effective Dec. 21, with a $235,000 contract that runs through June 30, 2024 and an option to extend it.
STEM Charter dials back dual credit at North Idaho College
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho STEM Charter Academy in Rathdrum will scale back its dual credit offerings through North Idaho College, looking instead to partner with other educational institutions, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. “With recent abrupt changes in leadership, incomprehensible...
Celebration of life to be held in Coeur d'Alene for two University of Idaho students killed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A celebration to honor the lives of two of the students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, in Coeur d'Alene. According to a Facebook post shared by one of the victim's family members, the memorial...
Idaho Transportation Department looking for a specialist to help contain oil leak in lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A specialized contractor is being sought to stop oil leaking from sunken construction equipment at Higgens Point, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Idaho Transportation Department is working with the Department of Environmental Quality "to implement a quick and minimally...
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
WSU students return to campus following suspect arrest
PULLMAN, Wash. — Monday begins a new semester at Washington State University. Students are returning to campus after spending their winter breaks with friends and families across the country. "I went back over to the west side," WSU junior Ashley Swanson said. "At the very beginning of break, I...
'It won't be quite the same' | University of Idaho officials discuss student resources ahead of spring semester
MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho students are returning to campus ahead of the start of the spring semester, and university officials are taking additional steps to ensure students feel safe. This comes after a suspect in the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested.
