ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Augusta Free Press

Baltimore Ravens, with playoff berth in the bag, take odd approach to season finale

It was obvious the Baltimore Ravens brain trust had other ideas than winning their regular season finale with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. About an hour before the 1 pm. kickoff, J.K. Dobbins, Mark Andrews, Kevin Zeitler and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley appeared on the inactive list. Instead, head coach John Harbaugh focused on resting those guys and throwing out most of the playbook as well.
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

John Harbaugh fires back at Bengals’ accusations of Ravens’ dirty tactics

John Harbaugh responded to the Cincinnati Bengals accusations of the Baltimore Ravens utilizing dirty tactics in Week 18, per Jamison Hensley. “I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak

Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
thecomeback.com

John Harbaugh reveals concerning Lamar Jackson news

As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for their NFL Playoff matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, the health of star Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will obviously be of the top concern after Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season with a knee injury and has yet to even return to practice. But there wasn’t a lot of news on that subject on Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Watt voices heartfelt gratitude to 49ers fans after NFL finale

J.J. Watt never will forget the 49ers and their fans. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Watt took a moment to applaud the 49ers and 49ers Faithful for the "very classy" standing ovation they gave him. "You don't have to do that...
NBC Sports

Where 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl stand entering playoffs

The 49ers head into the 2022 NFL playoffs with favorable odds to win Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show the 49ers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What Bosa said to Watt after veteran's final NFL game

The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium might have been the official passing of the torch from one elite defensive end to another. As the game's final seconds ticked off the clock, Nick Bosa and Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt met at midfield, where the 25-year-old was seen embracing the future Hall of Famer after Watt previously announced his retirement after the 2022 NFL season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries

It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
NBC Sports

Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a name for...
NBC Sports

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel

Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers' NFC West sweep could be bad omen for Super Bowl fate

The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed the sweep of their NFC West rivals for the 2022 NFL season. While the 6-0 record shows San Francisco's dominance in the division, it also could be seen as a bad omen, considering the last three times a team swept NFC West, their playoff run ended in heartbreak.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.

Comments / 0

Community Policy