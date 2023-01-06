ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason

The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

Damar Hamlin collapse splits parents over football safety: ‘I want my son to play’ vs. ‘No way’

In 2021, when she was pregnant with her first child and learned she was having a boy, Vanessa Scott made a vow: Her son would never play football.  Shaken by the alarming number of athletes who’ve suffered life-altering injuries to their bodies and brains, most notably chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, Scott cradled her growing belly and said a definitive “No.” Her resolve has only strengthened since Zyden, now 16 months old, was born. “Putting my son in a sport that could cause him permanent injury or brain trauma is not something I’m interested in at all,” the 40-year-old, Phoenix, Ariz.,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Sports

Tom Brady breaks his own NFL record for completions in a season

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for completions in a season. He needed nine going into Sunday. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons before leaving with 4:00 left in the second quarter. Brady had a record 485 completions...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
FanSided

Ravens sign star to record contract extension while Lamar Jackson waits

The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, but will wait until the offseason to deal with Lamar Jackson. Roquan Smith has provided a jolt to the Baltimore Ravens defense since they acquired him at the trade deadline for two draft picks. The former Bears first rounder signed a five-year extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, proving he views Baltimore as his long-term home.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries

It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
NBC Sports

Watt voices heartfelt gratitude to 49ers fans after NFL finale

J.J. Watt never will forget the 49ers and their fans. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Watt took a moment to applaud the 49ers and 49ers Faithful for the "very classy" standing ovation they gave him. "You don't have to do that...

