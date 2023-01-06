Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
thecomeback.com
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
Damar Hamlin collapse splits parents over football safety: ‘I want my son to play’ vs. ‘No way’
In 2021, when she was pregnant with her first child and learned she was having a boy, Vanessa Scott made a vow: Her son would never play football. Shaken by the alarming number of athletes who’ve suffered life-altering injuries to their bodies and brains, most notably chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE, Scott cradled her growing belly and said a definitive “No.” Her resolve has only strengthened since Zyden, now 16 months old, was born. “Putting my son in a sport that could cause him permanent injury or brain trauma is not something I’m interested in at all,” the 40-year-old, Phoenix, Ariz.,...
After Firing Three Black Head Coaches in a Row, Houston Texans Can Finally Hire Josh McCown
Josh McCown has waited long enough.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady breaks his own NFL record for completions in a season
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for completions in a season. He needed nine going into Sunday. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons before leaving with 4:00 left in the second quarter. Brady had a record 485 completions...
Browns request permission to interview Sean Desai, Seahawks assistant, for their defensive coordinator vacancy
BEREA, Ohio -- Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai has another chance to be a defensive coordinator. He served in that capacity for the Bears in 2021.
Tony Romo was a complete mess during Patriots-Bills
CBS analyst Tony Romo was on the call for Patriots-Bills Sunday, and promptly talked over one of the most incredible moments in NFL history, while offering little insight.
Despite success at Georgia, quarterback Stetson Bennett will face doubts about NFL prospects
Just like he has in college, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett will face doubters as he prepares for the 2023 NFL draft.
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell on the wrong end of a controversial call in the Jets-Dolphins game.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweets his thanks after he moves from Cincinnati to Buffalo hospital 7 days after collapse
Damar Hamlin was released from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday, a week after the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game, Dr. William A. Knight said Monday. Hamlin is in a hospital in Buffalo, the doctor from the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati said.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
NBC Sports
Texans G.M. Nick Caserio says firing Lovie Smith was “best decision for us at this time”
Last year, Texans G.M. Nick Caserio cited “philosophical differences” in firing coach David Culley. After only one year. It made no sense. This year, Caserio has opted to paint with a broader brush in firing a head coach after only one year. “On behalf of the entire organization,...
Ravens sign star to record contract extension while Lamar Jackson waits
The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, but will wait until the offseason to deal with Lamar Jackson. Roquan Smith has provided a jolt to the Baltimore Ravens defense since they acquired him at the trade deadline for two draft picks. The former Bears first rounder signed a five-year extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, proving he views Baltimore as his long-term home.
NBC Sports
Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries
It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Cardinals have reportedly put receiver DeAndre Hopkins up for trade. Should the Cowboys make a call to Arizona to inquire about the three-time All-Pro?
Photos: How Browns, NFL teams honored Damar Hamlin on game day
NFL clubs are demonstrating league-wide support for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin in week 18, including the Cleveland Browns.
Tony Dungy incensed with Texans' decision to fire Lovie Smith
Count Tony Dungy as someone who is not pleased with the Houston Texans’ decision to fire Lovie Smith as coach. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts coach and current NBC Sports analyst took to Twitter Sunday evening to react to the news of the Texans firing Smith after a 3-13-1 finish.
NBC Sports
Watt voices heartfelt gratitude to 49ers fans after NFL finale
J.J. Watt never will forget the 49ers and their fans. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Watt took a moment to applaud the 49ers and 49ers Faithful for the "very classy" standing ovation they gave him. "You don't have to do that...
