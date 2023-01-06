ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

James88 Harned
4d ago

Just heartbreaking... prayers to the adult for healing and a full recovery...Thank God there were no children shot...job well done by all law enforcement and first responders 🙏💔

Mary Ackley
4d ago

I'm thankful that no children were harmed, and Pray that the Teacher has a Speedy Recovery. Why didn't they tell us whether the shooter was Dead, Alive or in Jail?? They usually do within the first couple of sentences.

Lonnie Jackson
4d ago

Great response by cop to deescalate the situation and no kids was harmed I hope and pray that the teacher was shot make a speedy recovery GREAT JOB 👏🏾 👏🏾👏🏾

New York Post

Abby Zwerner hailed a hero after being shot by 6-year-old student

A critically injured first-grade teacher intentionally shot by a 6-year-old student in the classroom is being hailed as a hero for warning other kids to flee to safety amidst the gunfire. Abby Zwerner, 25, was identified by FOX3 Now News as the teacher who was shot in the chest around 2 pm Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va. Zwerner, of nearby Williamsburg, Va., was rushed to Riverside Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in critical condition. There were no other reported injuries. Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez, whose own 6-year-old was also in the classroom during the shooting,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
