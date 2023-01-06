ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXfzZ_0k63nCgb00

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday.

The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series.

"Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can," Harbaugh said. "That's where we're at. He won't be playing in this game, we're hopeful for next week."

Backup Tyler Huntley (right throwing shoulder/wrist) was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but said Friday "I have a good chance," to be ready to start Sunday. If Huntley can't go, Anthony Brown would make his first career start.

Harbaugh echoed Huntley's assessment.

"Really good chance," he said.

Jackson has been out more than a month. He left the Dec. 4 game against the Denver Broncos with a sprained left knee and missed his 15th consecutive practice on Friday.

Harbaugh said the Ravens must be mindful of playing Sunday's game with "short-term and long-term considerations" in mind.

If the Ravens win Sunday, the 2-0 record against the Bengals would mean Baltimore has a 4-2 record in the AFC North. The Bengals would be 2-4, but have the same number of total wins.

Cincinnati's game postponed Monday against Buffalo was officially canceled, leaving the Bengals with one game fewer than Baltimore and the rest of the NFL (except for the Bills).

The Ravens defeated the Bengals, 19-17, in Week 5, but Cincinnati is 9-1 since that game.

The Ravens lost the final six games of the 2021 season without Jackson and have dropped two of their last three.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Wyoming News

Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on trade block

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be part of the housecleaning effort under way and the franchise is considering making the All-Pro available in trade talks, according to reports. The Score first reported Hopkins, who has a no-trade clause and would have control of his destination, could be on the move in the coming weeks. NFL trades cannot become official until the first day of the NFL league year...
Wyoming News

Undecided Rams coach Sean McVay permits staff to interview

Rams head coach Sean McVay informed his staff they were free to interview with other teams, an unprecedented move for an NFL coach under contract for the 2023 season. While NFL teams can block lateral moves -- jobs with the same or similar title and responsibilities with another team -- the Rams are making a major concession. ESPN reported McVay told coaches in a meeting his own future was not...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wyoming News

Damar Hamlin to be released from hospital in 24-48 hours

Recovering Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in a Buffalo hospital for further testing Tuesday but is expected to be released within the next day or two. Doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center are conducting tests to find out the root cause of Hamlin's cardiac arrest during the Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, including whether pre-existing conditions contributed. Michael Hughes, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Kaleida...
BUFFALO, NY
Wyoming News

Syndication: Florida Times-Union

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass against Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) during the second quarter of an NFL football regular season matchup AFC South division title game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 230106 Titans Jags Cp 115
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
32K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy