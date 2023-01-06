Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday.

The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series.

"Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can," Harbaugh said. "That's where we're at. He won't be playing in this game, we're hopeful for next week."

Backup Tyler Huntley (right throwing shoulder/wrist) was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but said Friday "I have a good chance," to be ready to start Sunday. If Huntley can't go, Anthony Brown would make his first career start.

Harbaugh echoed Huntley's assessment.

"Really good chance," he said.

Jackson has been out more than a month. He left the Dec. 4 game against the Denver Broncos with a sprained left knee and missed his 15th consecutive practice on Friday.

Harbaugh said the Ravens must be mindful of playing Sunday's game with "short-term and long-term considerations" in mind.

If the Ravens win Sunday, the 2-0 record against the Bengals would mean Baltimore has a 4-2 record in the AFC North. The Bengals would be 2-4, but have the same number of total wins.

Cincinnati's game postponed Monday against Buffalo was officially canceled, leaving the Bengals with one game fewer than Baltimore and the rest of the NFL (except for the Bills).

The Ravens defeated the Bengals, 19-17, in Week 5, but Cincinnati is 9-1 since that game.

The Ravens lost the final six games of the 2021 season without Jackson and have dropped two of their last three.

