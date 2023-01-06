Read full article on original website
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
Gold Miners ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDX) where we have detected an approximate $129.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.0% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 416,002,500 to 420,052,500). Among the largest underlying components of GDX, in trading today Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD) is down about 1.6%, Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) is off about 0.6%, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) is lower by about 1.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the GDX Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of GDX, versus its 200 day moving average:
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLF) where we have detected an approximate $124.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 916,950,000 to 920,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in trading today Berkshire Hathaway Inc New (Symbol: BRK.B) is up about 0.3%, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) is down about 0.2%, and Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLF, versus its 200 day moving average:
SPXU: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (Symbol: SPXU) where we have detected an approximate $86.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 74,247,350 to 79,747,350). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPXU, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
TMF, KJAN: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY 20-YR TREASURY BULL 3X Shares, which added 7,350,000 units, or a 7.8% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with...
Is Michelin (MGDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Michelin (MGDDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Is Trending Stock United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) a Buy Now?
United Airlines (UAL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this airline have returned +11.1%, compared to the Zacks...
YETI vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are likely familiar with Yeti (YETI) and Pool Corp. (POOL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
Will Performance Food (PFGC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Performance Food Group (PFGC), which belongs to the Zacks Food - Natural Foods Products industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking...
Is It Wise to Retain Kimco (KIM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
Kimco Realty KIM is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium retail properties in key metro markets. Its conveniently located grocery-anchored properties, a focus on mixed-use assets and a strong balance sheet position augur well. Kimco’s properties are located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its major metropolitan Sunbelt...
Should Value Investors Buy Aperam (APEMY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Financial Sector Update for 01/11/2023: FFIN, CS, ARES, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently climbing by 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.9% lower. First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) was almost 5%...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Down -48.67% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
A downtrend has been apparent in Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 48.7% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
