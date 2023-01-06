Plan to use former school as migrant shelter in Woodlawn on hold

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The city’s plan to use a former school in the Woodlawn neighborhood to house migrants who were bussed to the city has been put on hold.

The city put $1.5 million dollars into preparing the former Wadsworth Elementary School building at 64th and University Avenue for as many as 150 migrants.

The plan was to move them in this week. Now, Alderman Jeannette Taylor said the plan is on hold.

This follows a protest this week and a community meeting last week. Residents had many questions for city officials.

The opposition isn’t so much about the migrants.

Local residents who attended a protest told the Chicago Tribune those in need in the neighborhood should come first. The Alderman said this is not about anti-immigrant sentiment.

There will be another community meeting next week.

