A Soldier’s Play to play the Fox Theatre, March 28-April 2

Tickets go on sale, Jan. 20

STARRING

NORM LEWIS AS ‘CAPTAIN RICHARD DAVENPORT’

AND FEATURING OFF-BROADWAY’S ORIGINAL ‘BERNARD COBB’

EUGENE LEE AS ‘SERGEANT VERNON C. WATERS’

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced today that the individual tickets for the tour of A Soldier’s Play will go on sale Jan. 20. Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308), by visiting foxtheatre.org/ASoldiersPlay or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at 855-285-8499.

Playing as part of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta’s 2022/2023 season, the Atlanta engagement of A Soldier’s Play will play March 28-April 2. The performance schedule is as follows:

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Tuesday – Thursday ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 7:30 p.m.

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Friday ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 8 p.m.

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Saturday ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Sunday ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Written by American playwright Charles Fuller, A Soldier’s Play stars Norm Lewis, and is directed by Tony Award winner and Roundabout Theatre Company’s Senior Resident Director Kenny Leon.

Emmy, Tony and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis stars as ‘Captain Richard Davenport.’ Joining him is Broadway, TV and film star Eugene Lee, who originated the role of ‘Corporal Bernard Cobb’ in the original 1981 Off-Broadway Production of A Soldier’s Play,as ‘Sergeant Vernon C. Waters,’ Will Adams as ‘Corporal Bernard Cobb,’ Brandon Alvión as an understudy, Sheldon D. Brown as ‘Private C.J. Memphis,’ Malik Esoj Childs as ‘Private Tony Smalls,’ Ja’Quán Cole as an understudy, William Connell as ‘Captain Charles Taylor,’ Charles Everett as an understudy, Alex Michael Givens as ‘Corporal Ellis,’ Matthew Goodrich as ‘Captain Wilcox,’ Chattan Mayes Johnson as ‘Lieutenant Byrd,’ Branden Davon Lindsay as ‘Private Louis Henson,’ Tarik Lowe as ‘Private First-Class Melvin Peterson,’ Al’Jaleel McGhee as an understudy, Howard Overshown as ‘Private James Wilkie’ and Alex Ross as an understudy.

Joining director Kenny Leon for the tour of Roundabout Theatre Company’s A Soldier’s Play is the Broadway design team that includes Derek McLane (Sets), Dede Ayite(Costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (Lights), Dan Moses Schreier (Sound) and Cristina Angeles (Associate Director). The tour of A Soldier’s Play is produced by Roundabout Theatre Companyand Tamar Climan.

“The recent passing of The Giant that is Charles Fuller has only magnified his brilliance...an amazing writer who left us so much with his masterful A Soldiers Play,” said director Kenny Leon. “We honor him with this American tour of the Broadway production of this great American classic. Come - laugh, think and reflect - America is in need of love.”

In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. ​ Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece opened on Broadway for the first time on Jan. 21, 2020 at Roundabout Theatre Company’s American Airlines Theatre, nearly forty years after it was written. The acclaimed production was nominated for 7 Tony Awards and 3 Drama Desk Awards, winning Best Revival for both.

The A Soldier’s Play tour stage management team is John Atherlay and RL Campbell. The company management team is Frank Lott and Jordan Lingreen.

ROUNDABOUT ON TOUR :

Roundabout Theatre Company was most recently represented across the country with its longest-running musical on Broadway, the revival of Cabaret,which received a multi-year tour across the country beginning in 1999 and again in 2016. Before that, Roundabout produced the critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning North American tour of Anything Goes starring Rachel York which toured for 48 weeks. In 2006, Twelve Angry Men went on a 63-week tour across the United States and Canada. In 2011, Roundabout Theatre Company’s acclaimed work reached a worldwide cinema audience with the HD capture and broadcast of their Tony nominated production of The Importance of Being Earnest, starring Brian Bedford.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history. Acknowledging its impact, Roundabout has also embarked upon a five-year strategic plan to evaluate and evolve how to address equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism in its work, workplaces and communities.

Roundabout is also sending its nationally recognized education programs on tour. Members of the cast and crew will facilitate acting workshops, pull back the curtain on backstage jobs, and explore the educational resources of the UPSTAGE Guide, a free resource that allows audiences to discover more about the production through interviews, biographies, stories about the historical, social, and artistic context of the production, discussion questions, and activities for students and teachers.

In New York, Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals and new works on its five stages: Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

American Airlines is the official airline of Roundabout Theatre Company. Roundabout productions are supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

TAMAR CLIMAN (Producer) is a Tony Award®-winning theatre producer with almost three decades of experience producing and general managing on Broadway, who is also developing a number of new works. Tamar is on the producing team for the Tony Award® and Grammy-winning Jagged Little Pill for its North American and Australian tours. Previous producing credits include, on Broadway: Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!, Children of a Lesser God; West End: Waitress; and North American tour: Anastasia. She also serves as an advisor to Roundabout Theatre Company. Tamar founded Richards/Climan, Inc. (RCI), Theatrical General Management firm, in 1997. While at RCI, Tamar managed over 80 productions of plays and musicals written by such notable artists as Tracy Letts, David Mamet, Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. She also had the extraordinary opportunity to work with renowned actors like Angela Lansbury, James Earl Jones, Audra McDonald, Al Pacino, Sutton Foster and Bryan Cranston. Tamar was born in Montreal, Canada and is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

Roundabout Theatre Company's tour of A Soldier's Play is made possible in part by generous support from Denise Littlefield Sobel.