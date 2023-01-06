ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WKRN News 2

Strong storms possible early Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Mild and sunny Tuesday, strong storms possible Thursday

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures have dropped to the upper 20s and low 30s and widespread frost has developed. Be on the lookout for patchy fog that could become freezing fog. While the threat for road issues is low, one or two slick spots on bridges and overpasses are possible.
ALABAMA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Cold front to bring rain and storms, temperatures in the 40s to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Clear skies on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonal low-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected. BEACHES:. Waking up to patchy fog in southern Brevard County. Skies...
WTVQ

Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
KENTUCKY STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunday Afternoon Update: Rain Moving Out

A cold front is pushing slowly through North Alabama on this Sunday. A thin line of showers is just ahead of the front, extending from Scottsboro in Jackson County in Northeast Alabama to Cullman to Fayette in West Central Alabama. The main band of remain has mostly fizzled, except over West Alabama, where moderate rain covers a large area including Sumter and Choctaw counties eastward through Greene, Hale, Perry, southern Bibb, Dallas and western Chilton counties. The precipitation is pushing to the east.
ALABAMA STATE
KWCH.com

Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather

High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
FLORIDA STATE
WJCL

The weekend starts chilly...the temperatures you can expect

The weekend is here! Expect a chilly start out the door Saturday morning across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Don't forget extra layers or a jacket before leaving home. After a chilly or cold start, sunshine will push temperatures into the 60s. The next weather systems approaches by Sunday. Check...
GEORGIA STATE
fsunews.com

Nationwide cold front: flights canceled, deadly winter storms over holiday weekend

A holiday weekend cold front saw thousands of flights delayed or canceled, over 50 dead and frozen iguanas falling from trees. The historic wave of cold weather resulted in over 60% of the U.S. population facing a cold weather advisory over the holiday weekend of Dec. 24-25. The Sunshine State was not spared from the wintry weather with temperatures dropping into the 20s early Christmas morning in central Florida and the Panhandle.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
skisoutheast.com

Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday

Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today’s ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I’d be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I’d provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
MARYLAND STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Jameson Steward

9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
ALABAMA STATE

