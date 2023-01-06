Read full article on original website
Strong storms possible early Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
WAAY-TV
Mild and sunny Tuesday, strong storms possible Thursday
Bundle up this morning! Temperatures have dropped to the upper 20s and low 30s and widespread frost has developed. Be on the lookout for patchy fog that could become freezing fog. While the threat for road issues is low, one or two slick spots on bridges and overpasses are possible.
fox35orlando.com
Cold front to bring rain and storms, temperatures in the 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Clear skies on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonal low-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected. BEACHES:. Waking up to patchy fog in southern Brevard County. Skies...
WTVQ
Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Afternoon Update: Rain Moving Out
A cold front is pushing slowly through North Alabama on this Sunday. A thin line of showers is just ahead of the front, extending from Scottsboro in Jackson County in Northeast Alabama to Cullman to Fayette in West Central Alabama. The main band of remain has mostly fizzled, except over West Alabama, where moderate rain covers a large area including Sumter and Choctaw counties eastward through Greene, Hale, Perry, southern Bibb, Dallas and western Chilton counties. The precipitation is pushing to the east.
KWCH.com
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost committed to keeping viewers safe, informed
Taylor Kanost was a senior in high school when he first got bit by the meteorology bug. A curiosity about severe weather led to an impromptu storm chase with some friends, and by the end of his college days he’d already witnessed about 20 tornadoes in person. That passion...
WJCL
The weekend starts chilly...the temperatures you can expect
The weekend is here! Expect a chilly start out the door Saturday morning across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Don't forget extra layers or a jacket before leaving home. After a chilly or cold start, sunshine will push temperatures into the 60s. The next weather systems approaches by Sunday. Check...
fsunews.com
Nationwide cold front: flights canceled, deadly winter storms over holiday weekend
A holiday weekend cold front saw thousands of flights delayed or canceled, over 50 dead and frozen iguanas falling from trees. The historic wave of cold weather resulted in over 60% of the U.S. population facing a cold weather advisory over the holiday weekend of Dec. 24-25. The Sunshine State was not spared from the wintry weather with temperatures dropping into the 20s early Christmas morning in central Florida and the Panhandle.
skisoutheast.com
Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday
Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today’s ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I’d be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I’d provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other North Georgia counties: Sunday, January 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Sunday, January 8, 2023, due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
