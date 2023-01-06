ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

Pet of the Week: Cuddly Claus

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon is back with another cuddly friend from the Dothan Animal Shelter for this week’s Pet of the Week. If you’re looking for an older more calm lap baby, then Claus is the cat for you. Mett Claus. He is a 3-year-old neutered...
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

Orthopedic Center opens at Mizell Hospital

Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp has announced that Dr. Sean Owen, a specialist in orthopedic surgery, opened the Mizell Orthopedic Center on Dec. 22, 2022, on the second floor of Mizell Memorial Hospital. Dr. Owen is a graduate of the University of California at Davis with a Bachelor of Science...
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Troy nursing students sign up for apprenticeships at area hospitals

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A signing day was held at Troy University on Tuesday, but it wasn’t for athletes. After one-on-one interviews and multiple applicants, 28 nursing students pursuing degrees were chosen to participate in a new paid apprenticeship program. “This opportunity to bring on board these apprentices and...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Anderson explains why he will walk away

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - District Attorney Tom Anderson on Tuesday explained his decision to seek supernumerary status which is essentially retiring but on call to take cases, when needed. Anderson officially steps away from day-to-day prosecuting on January 17, the same day he would have begun his third term...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

2023 MLK Day events in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Numerous events are planned across the country to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., leading up to the holiday bearing his name on Monday, January 16. Here is a look at what events are taking place in the Wiregrass and surrounding...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan youth organization rallying to end gun violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Young people in the Dothan community are speaking out against gun violence. The group Time Youth Dothan held a rally in front of the Houston County Courthouse to spread their message. Young men prayed together and held signs with words of encouragement to turn to faith...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Legal Talk Tuesday: Neighbor Rights

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss neighbor rights. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

WCCD awarded grants of over $600,000 for training programs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) has been awarded Alabama Community College System (ACCS) grants totaling over $600,000 to benefit the Criminal Justice, Public Safety, and Small Unmanned Aircraft System training and equipment needs and the Industrial Diesel Systems Technology Training program. From the overall total $373,400 was...
DOTHAN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to open 2nd Alabama location in Dothan

On January 10th, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is opening its 2nd Alabama location at 4700 W. Main Street in Dothan. “We are so excited to bring Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to this amazing community. I was born and raised in this “big small town” and can’t wait to bring our best-in-class, scratch-made food and hospitality to our neighbors here in Dothan!”
DOTHAN, AL
WJTV 12

Rep. Stamps’ daughter found in Florida

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Rep. De’Keither Stamps announced his daughter was found safe in Florida and is back home in Enterprise, Alabama. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his daughter was missing. Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. She was driving a 2008 Honda Accord. […]
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

Construction on Ross Clark Circle at McDonald’s intersection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The eastern leg of the McDonald’s/Shops at the Circle Driveway intersection at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Monday as part of a construction project. The January 9 project, which will be performed by MidSouth Construction, will involve the removal of...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

New halfpipe coming to Enterprise Skate Park

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new halfpipe is coming to the Enterprise Skate Park. The new installation will be ready for skaters this weekend as crews were hard at work on Tuesday. Measuring 4ft high, 16ft wide, and 30 ft long, the new halfpipe is from American Ramp Company and...
ENTERPRISE, AL

