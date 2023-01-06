Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Mental Health crisis continues, Dothan clinic sees increase in patients
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The mental health crisis continues, and the Wiregrass is not excluded. According to a study by JAMA, depression symptoms in adults has increased more than 3-fold since the onset of the pandemic. Over the last year, Southern Clinic in Dothan saw an increase in the number...
wdhn.com
Daughter performs CPR on father for more than 7 minutes; saving his life
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark woman is being called a hero by her family and friends after her father’s heart stopped on the way to a doctor’s appointment. His daughter jumps into action. John Matthews and his family were getting ready to go to Matthews’ doctor’s...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Cuddly Claus
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon is back with another cuddly friend from the Dothan Animal Shelter for this week’s Pet of the Week. If you’re looking for an older more calm lap baby, then Claus is the cat for you. Mett Claus. He is a 3-year-old neutered...
Andalusia Star News
Orthopedic Center opens at Mizell Hospital
Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp has announced that Dr. Sean Owen, a specialist in orthopedic surgery, opened the Mizell Orthopedic Center on Dec. 22, 2022, on the second floor of Mizell Memorial Hospital. Dr. Owen is a graduate of the University of California at Davis with a Bachelor of Science...
wtvy.com
Troy nursing students sign up for apprenticeships at area hospitals
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A signing day was held at Troy University on Tuesday, but it wasn’t for athletes. After one-on-one interviews and multiple applicants, 28 nursing students pursuing degrees were chosen to participate in a new paid apprenticeship program. “This opportunity to bring on board these apprentices and...
wtvy.com
Anderson explains why he will walk away
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - District Attorney Tom Anderson on Tuesday explained his decision to seek supernumerary status which is essentially retiring but on call to take cases, when needed. Anderson officially steps away from day-to-day prosecuting on January 17, the same day he would have begun his third term...
wtvy.com
2023 MLK Day events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Numerous events are planned across the country to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., leading up to the holiday bearing his name on Monday, January 16. Here is a look at what events are taking place in the Wiregrass and surrounding...
wtvy.com
Dothan youth organization rallying to end gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Young people in the Dothan community are speaking out against gun violence. The group Time Youth Dothan held a rally in front of the Houston County Courthouse to spread their message. Young men prayed together and held signs with words of encouragement to turn to faith...
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Neighbor Rights
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss neighbor rights. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
wtvy.com
WCCD awarded grants of over $600,000 for training programs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) has been awarded Alabama Community College System (ACCS) grants totaling over $600,000 to benefit the Criminal Justice, Public Safety, and Small Unmanned Aircraft System training and equipment needs and the Industrial Diesel Systems Technology Training program. From the overall total $373,400 was...
thebamabuzz.com
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to open 2nd Alabama location in Dothan
On January 10th, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is opening its 2nd Alabama location at 4700 W. Main Street in Dothan. “We are so excited to bring Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to this amazing community. I was born and raised in this “big small town” and can’t wait to bring our best-in-class, scratch-made food and hospitality to our neighbors here in Dothan!”
wtvy.com
Britt visited the Del Rio region with Senators Marsha Blackman and Cindy Hyde-Smith.
The Carroll Lady Eagles get a big area win 47-42 over the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans. Charles Henderson Trojans vs Carroll Eagles boys basketball. The Charles Henderson Trojans took it to the Carroll Eagles for a big 5A area win. Pet of the Week: Cuddly Claus. Updated: 13 hours ago.
wdhn.com
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter speaks out about father hit by car in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An awful start to the year for Sara Thompkins who lost her father Jerry Thompkins after he was hit by a car in Enterprise three days before the new year. “I never thought out of all the ways he would pass it would be like...
Rep. Stamps’ daughter found in Florida
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Rep. De’Keither Stamps announced his daughter was found safe in Florida and is back home in Enterprise, Alabama. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his daughter was missing. Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. She was driving a 2008 Honda Accord. […]
wtvy.com
Construction on Ross Clark Circle at McDonald’s intersection
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The eastern leg of the McDonald’s/Shops at the Circle Driveway intersection at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Monday as part of a construction project. The January 9 project, which will be performed by MidSouth Construction, will involve the removal of...
wtvy.com
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
wtvy.com
New halfpipe coming to Enterprise Skate Park
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new halfpipe is coming to the Enterprise Skate Park. The new installation will be ready for skaters this weekend as crews were hard at work on Tuesday. Measuring 4ft high, 16ft wide, and 30 ft long, the new halfpipe is from American Ramp Company and...
wtvy.com
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3, according to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot by two men in a black van that is believed to be a...
Comments / 0