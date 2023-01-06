VinFast has announced technical data and specifications for the all-electric VF 6 and VF 7 that will soon be available in the United States. The VF 6 is the smallest model in the lineup and, as a compact crossover, will take the fight to the Chevy Bolt EUV and the new Hyundai Kona Electric. The VF 6 will be offered in two different states of tune; Eco and Plus. The former provides 174 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque while the latter musters up 201 hp and 228 lb-ft.

