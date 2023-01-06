Read full article on original website
Chevrolet To Fix Corvette Z06 For Free After Its Engine Failed After 52 Miles
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 buyer Marco Garcia's engine failed after just 52 miles, leading to a series of online complaints as he tried to get the issue resolved; now the C8 enthusiast has revealed that he is finally getting the kind of service he deserves, and GM will fix his car at no cost. As a result, he has opted to remove the videos of his complaints from social media, posting the below update.
Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe, And Tucson Hybrids Contribute To Record-Breaking 2022
According to Hyundai's 2022 sales report, the South Korean brand smashed its own December, Q4, and yearly sales records. Topping off the good news for dealers, executives, and shareholders is that the December numbers were the fifth consecutive month of record-setting retail sales for the brand. That's all despite the...
The Toyota Tacoma trounced the midsize truck competition in 2022
The Toyota Tacoma was the best-selling midsize truck in the U.S. for the 17th straight year in 2022, followed by the Chevrolet Colorado and Nissan Frontier.
Hyundai Santa Cruz Owners Least Favorite Things About Their Truck
Hyundai Santa Cruz owners love their trucks. However, when asked what they liked the least, fuel economy was mentioned. The post Hyundai Santa Cruz Owners Least Favorite Things About Their Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
WATCH: 77-Year Old Driver Rolls Toyota Camry In Car Wash Accident
A Pennsylvania man was injured after crashing and rolling his Toyota Camry at a car wash in the town of Colmar. 6 ABC Action News reports the 77-year-old driver visited Wave Car Wash to clean his vehicle when, suddenly, the Japanese sedan accelerated through the gate and flipped over inside the facility. According to officials, the man attempted to pay when he hit the accelerator pedal, sending the car careening into the structure before rolling over on its side.
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
Dodge Challenger Trounces Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro Sales Again in 2022
DodgeDodge's muscle car had a good year, selling 55,060 units versus comparatively paltry Camaro and Mustang sales.
torquenews.com
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD Review
Toyota’s 2022 Corolla Cross offers small crossover shoppers an interesting alternative to the Honda HR-V. One vehicle we have been patiently waiting to test was Toyota’s all-new 2022 Corolla Cross SUV. This smaller-than-compact five-passenger crossover SYV is aimed at the market just under the hugely popular, industry-leading RAV4. Based on our time with the Corolla Cross, we feel that it does an admiral job of filling that role.
Carscoops
14-Year-Old Dodge Challenger Dusts Mustang And Camaro Outselling Both In 2022
The Dodge Challenger might rest on a 14-year-old platform being on sale since 2008 and have a motor that both sounds like a dinosaur and runs on them, but it’s officially the tyrant king of the muscle car scene for the second straight year. Recently revealed 2022 sales figures from the big three show that it smoked competition from the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.
Neue Klasse Is The Most Expensive Project In BMW History
BMW's upcoming Neue Klasse project is the most expensive the German automaker has undertaken in its 106-year history, Chief Technical Officer Frank Weber told CarBuzz at this year's CES in Las Vegas. "First off, [Neue Klasse] is the most expensive project in BMW history," said Weber. "Not only are the...
Why Is a Station Wagon Called a Station Wagon?
The reason a station wagon is called a station wagon may surprise you. The post Why Is a Station Wagon Called a Station Wagon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Gazoo Racing And Lexus Have Lots Planned For Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) and Lexus have announced their exhibition plans for the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023, to be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, from January 13-15. The two will also present showcases at the concurrent Tokyo Outdoor Show at the same venue, with both presentations to be made under the shared theme, "Toyota: leaving no car lovers behind."
teslarati.com
Volvo EX90 electric SUV: a first look
The upcoming Volvo EX90 electric SUV has been shown in detail via a new video posted on Youtube today. Volvo is one of a select few legacy brands dedicated to quickly electrifying its lineup. It started with hybridization a few years back, and now the brand has begun introducing its lineup of fully electric vehicles. The newest inclusion to this lineup is the Volvo EX90 full-size SUV, which will take the place of the outgoing Volvo XC90 SUV.
Official: Mazda's Rotary-Engined MX-30 Will Be Revealed This Week
Mazda has confirmed that it will present a rotary-engined MX-30 EV this week at the Brussels Motor Show. However, before we get too excited that the rotary will be supplying propulsion, it will be the long-awaited range-extender rotary to extend the dismal all-electric range on Mazda's first and only dedicated BEV.
Watch A Hyundai Ioniq 5's Crab Walk Embarrass The Hummer's Thanks To E-Corner Technology
Hyundai Mobis (MObility Beyond Integrated Solution) posted a video showing how its new e-Corner System works, making the GMC Hummer's crab-walking feature look sad. Mobis, the South Korean brand's global parts vendor and innovation department, had much to show off at CES 2023, including the e-Corner technology equipped to an Ioniq 5 for demonstration purposes.
OFFICIAL: BMW To Launch Level 3 Self-Driving This Year
BMW Chief Technology Officer Frank Weber partook in a roundtable interview session at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 to discuss new technologies, revealing that the Ultimate Driving Machine will continue to exist in the age of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. When asked if new in-car technologies will interfere with the...
Next-Generation Audi S4 Spied In Wagon Form
We've spied the Audi S4 in Avant form testing in the snow with some other Volkswagen Auto Group vehicles. Thanks to some earlier spy shots of the Audi A4 Avant, which should also come as an A4 hybrid, we have our first chance to compare the two wagons side-by-side heading into 2023.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ram 1500 EV Revolution's Most Innovative Design Feature Was Moving The Firewall
The Ram 1500 EV Revolution concept's electric platform allowed engineers and designers to move the firewall forward, enabling that slick windshield angle and the third row. Why does that matter so much?. Speaking to CarBuzz at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 last week, Ram CEO Mike Koval and design boss...
Range And Performance Of US-Bound VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Revealed
VinFast has announced technical data and specifications for the all-electric VF 6 and VF 7 that will soon be available in the United States. The VF 6 is the smallest model in the lineup and, as a compact crossover, will take the fight to the Chevy Bolt EUV and the new Hyundai Kona Electric. The VF 6 will be offered in two different states of tune; Eco and Plus. The former provides 174 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque while the latter musters up 201 hp and 228 lb-ft.
CarBuzz.com
