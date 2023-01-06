Louisiana woman accused of burglarizing storage units; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a storage complaint on Rowland Road in Monroe, La. The victim advised deputies that he was alerted of the burglary by the storage room management and stated the burglary possibly took place months prior.

According to authorities, the victim reported multiple items missing from the unit. Deputies were then informed that the burglary occurred on November 1, 2022, around 8 AM. Authorities viewed a video of the burglary and saw a black Nissan SUV with a White male passenger.

In the video, the male entered the victim’s storage unit and placed the victim’s items in the vehicle. Officials went on to learn that the vehicle was registered to 42-year-old Lindi D. Woods.

On January 5, 2023, deputies located the vehicle at a residence on Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. Deputies made contact with Woods and discovered that she had an active arrest warrant through the West Monroe Police Department.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

After Woods allegedly consented to deputies searching her residence, they found specific items from the burglary:

Cooking Pot

Burner

Star Wars Figures

Deputies also found methamphetamine in Woods’ bedroom.

According to Woods, she did not know where the items came from and they did not belong to her. She also advised deputies that she took a friend to the storage room on Rowland Road and he removed items.

Woods went on to say she took her friend to other storage units to burglarize them. She was arrested and charged with three counts of Simple Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.