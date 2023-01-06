ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

Mary Manwell
3d ago

What is there to investigate??? Prisoner was trying to get away !!! Abide by the law and you won’t get shot! Hmmm what a concept!!!!

kgns.tv

Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man dies after shooting in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD investigates the third homicide of the year in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating the third homicide of the year in north Austin early Tuesday morning. Police and first responders responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive around 3:20 a.m. APD says the initial call came in of shots fired in the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in North Austin. Investigators say the driver hit a pedestrian named Lloyd P. Goodnoe in the 100 block of E. Rundberg Lane on Saturday, December 31 at 2:46 a.m. Goodnoe, 58, was taken to a hospital...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
AUSTIN, TX

