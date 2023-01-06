Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Pet adoption event set for Saturday at Petsense Rio Rancho
Pawsitive Life Rescue of New Mexico is holding its first adoption event of 2023 Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense Rio Rancho. Dozens of dogs and cats in all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds will be available to bring home. You can save time by filling out an adoption application online before Saturday.
Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico restaurants listed in Yelp’s 2022 ‘Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”. Yelp searched for...
Popular Restaurant Chain That Specializes In American-Style Mexican Cuisine Opens in Bernalillo
The brand’s New Epic Tortas, a Mexican-style sandwich available in three different flavors including Carne Asada and Queso, BTL, and Crispy Chicken and Guac are also available at the new location.
Cars and Coffee event makes return after temporary shutdown in 2022
The event is back after shutting down temporarily early last year.
Native graphic designer and business owner aims to inspire young students
I pray that I can give each child a tool kit depending on their skill sets. They want to be a graphic designer? We get them an up-to-date computer where they can do graphic design web development all the cool stuff," said Tsosie.
2 ABQ BioPark seals taken to zoo on other end of the country
The local zoo sent some animals to a new home.
Crowds return for UNM Lobo basketball fever
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team has opened the 2022-23 season with a bang. 14 straight wins gave them the longest undefeated win streak in the country and a national ranking. The hype has also helped bring fans back to the Pit in big numbers for the first year […]
sandovalsignpost.com
Needs, wants and money rushing to Santa Fe
When the state Legislature gallops into Santa Fe on Jan. 17, once again the free-roaming horses of Placitas will be hot on their trail. Meanwhile, as billions in new oil money gushes forth, legislators are warning it's the billions in old money gathering dust that local governments stand to lose.
Santa Fe film office offering free training opportunity
Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
Bernalillo County appoints another new House rep for open Albuquerque westside seat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate. Gurrola Valenzuela […]
2022 was another record-setting year for homicides in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2022 brought a record number of homicides to Albuquerque. In fact, the Albuquerque Police Department counted 10 more homicides than in 2021, the previous record-setting year. At the end of December 2022, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) published a list of 120 homicides that had occurred throughout the year. That count exceeds the […]
Albuquerque lawmakers’ private information scrubbed from internet
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of recent shootings at lawmakers’ houses, the victims are questioning why their private information, like home addresses, is so accessible. “In today’s political climate, it’s probably not a good idea to have our addresses plastered all over the internet,” said Sen. Moe Maestas. Before Monday, anyone could look at a […]
Trash, recycling will be collected on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department announced it will collect trash, recycling and large items on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 16). Customers who are regularly scheduled for collection on Monday’s put their trash and recycling out for collection as usual. The Montessa Park, Don Reservoir and Eagle Rock […]
KRQE News 13
Survey lists best cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions; where two New Mexico cities rank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of people make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part for many is keeping them. According to a new WalletHub study, your location may be setting you up for failure. The survey reports, 4 in 10 people believe that it will be even...
rrobserver.com
Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza
Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
KRQE News 13
beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans
BeWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New …. beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting …. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting victim gains support. Hobbs man accused of...
BioPark rhinos unable to share holiday snack
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A rhino at the Albuquerque zoo wasn’t about to share a post-holiday snack. The BioPark posted a video Tuesday showing Chopper and Bertha chowing down on an old Christmas tree when, all of a sudden, Chopper pulls it away from her. Bertha doesn’t seem to mind though, as she just stands there […]
