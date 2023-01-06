ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

rrobserver.com

Pet adoption event set for Saturday at Petsense Rio Rancho

Pawsitive Life Rescue of New Mexico is holding its first adoption event of 2023 Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense Rio Rancho. Dozens of dogs and cats in all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds will be available to bring home. You can save time by filling out an adoption application online before Saturday.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crowds return for UNM Lobo basketball fever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team has opened the 2022-23 season with a bang. 14 straight wins gave them the longest undefeated win streak in the country and a national ranking. The hype has also helped bring fans back to the Pit in big numbers for the first year […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Needs, wants and money rushing to Santa Fe

When the state Legislature gallops into Santa Fe on Jan. 17, once again the free-roaming horses of Placitas will be hot on their trail. Meanwhile, as billions in new oil money gushes forth, legislators are warning it's the billions in old money gathering dust that local governments stand to lose.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County appoints another new House rep for open Albuquerque westside seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate. Gurrola Valenzuela […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 was another record-setting year for homicides in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2022 brought a record number of homicides to Albuquerque. In fact, the Albuquerque Police Department counted 10 more homicides than in 2021, the previous record-setting year. At the end of December 2022, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) published a list of 120 homicides that had occurred throughout the year. That count exceeds the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque lawmakers’ private information scrubbed from internet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of recent shootings at lawmakers’ houses, the victims are questioning why their private information, like home addresses, is so accessible. “In today’s political climate, it’s probably not a good idea to have our addresses plastered all over the internet,” said Sen. Moe Maestas. Before Monday, anyone could look at a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trash, recycling will be collected on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department announced it will collect trash, recycling and large items on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 16). Customers who are regularly scheduled for collection on Monday’s put their trash and recycling out for collection as usual. The Montessa Park, Don Reservoir and Eagle Rock […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza

Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans

BeWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New …. beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting …. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting victim gains support. Hobbs man accused of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark rhinos unable to share holiday snack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A rhino at the Albuquerque zoo wasn’t about to share a post-holiday snack. The BioPark posted a video Tuesday showing Chopper and Bertha chowing down on an old Christmas tree when, all of a sudden, Chopper pulls it away from her. Bertha doesn’t seem to mind though, as she just stands there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

