WFAA
TCU loses to Georgia by biggest deficit in national college football championship history
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Not even the Hypnotoad could save TCU. After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was one to forget. Georgia won it all last year and the defending champions were on a mission to repeat. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs,...
CFP National Championship: TCU, Georgia healthcare provider CEOs place wager on game
As fans from Fort Worth and Athens, Ga. prepare for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, some medical professionals from both cities have a bet in place revolved around the soon-to-be champion. Monday night, TCU (13-1) and Georgia (14-0) will kick off from SoFi Stadium in California for the...
What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?
FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
fox4news.com
Georgia beats TCU 65-7; Horned Frogs fans leave watch party disappointed
FORT WORTH, Texas - It was a very disappointing night for TCU fans as the Horned Frogs hoped to wrap up what's been a Cinderella season with a national championship win. But, the Horned Frogs took a beating, losing to Georgia 65-7. The score was not what TCU fans wanted.
WFAA
What's the biggest blowout in CFP National Championship game history?
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has been the Cinderella story of the 2022-2023 college football season. But it seems the clock struck midnight before the Horned Frogs' College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia on Monday. By the time the clock mercifully ran out on the game, Stetson...
WFAA
'Damn TCU' | Fans react to TCU-Georgia blowout in 1st half of National Championship
DALLAS — The National Championship got ugly in the first half. Georgia dominated every aspect of the game against TCU, leaping out to a 38-7 lead on the Horned Frogs at halftime. As a result, people watching the game took to the Internet and started "Dawg-ing" on the Horned Frogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game
The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
thecomeback.com
TCU quarterback enters transfer portal
Monday was a pretty unfortunate end to a very exciting season for the TCU Horned Frogs. Despite a 13-2 year that included a College Football Playoff spot, the Horned Frogs were absolutely destroyed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game, which is probably what most people will remember.
Score Predictions: Georgia vs TCU
The Dawgs Daily staff predicts the score of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU.
'This means the world to us': TCU fans getting ready to watch their Horned Frogs in the national championship game
FORT WORTH, Texas — After graduating from TCU in 2010, Elizabeth Annunziato can barely contain herself about her school's football team and the success they've had on the field. "I woke up, had tears in my eyes for excitement, said Annnunziato. The TCU graduate's tears of excitement are simply...
Can TCU win a national title for ... Waco?!
WACO, Texas — If TCU wins the College Football Playoff, it will be the first team to win a college football national championship from the city of … Waco?!. “Yeah, TCU was located in Waco for 15 years,” said Jay Black, curator of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. “That’s a long time.”
dallasexpress.com
TCU Fans Prepare for National Championship
Drive down South University Drive in Fort Worth, and the passion TCU fans have for TCU football is immediately apparent. There are signs on every block saying “Give ’em hell TCU!” and “Thank you Max!” in reference to the star quarterback, Max Duggan. The campus...
WFAA
A look inside SoFi Stadium as TCU-Georgia prepare to kickoff CFP National Championship
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia are set to kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. for the 2023 CFP National Championship at 6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m EST. It's the fifth time these teams have met in school history, and this time, the coveted national championship trophy is on the line.
'It's football. It's supposed to be fun' | TCU's social media team on viral video success, memes and magical season
FORT WORTH, Texas — The creative media team behind TCU Football's social media has one final, celebratory postgame video it's hoping to show you. If No. 3 TCU knocks off No. 1 Georgia and wins the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday, the video will be posted to @TCUFootball.
CFP National Championship: When and where to watch, listen to TCU-Georgia
DALLAS — TCU and Georgia will square off for the 2023 CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Here is everything you need to know (kickoff times, where to watch, where to listen, etc.):. Kickoff time: 4:30 p.m. PST/6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m. EST.
USC coach Lincoln Riley can't get CFP National Championship tickets from his brother
USC football coach Lincoln Riley will be at Monday's CFP National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. But he won't be there thanks to comp tickets from his brother. TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley - Lincoln's younger brother - was asked during a press conference on Saturday if he was leaving tickets for his brother.
SoFi Stadium’s roof to shield Georgia vs. TCU game from majority of storm’s elements except this one flaw
As atmospheric rivers continue to bring relentless rain to California, the 2023 CFP National Championship game with the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the TCU Horned Frogs shouldn't be affected by the storms since SoFi Stadium has a roof – or so you would think.
WFAA
Sonny Dykes shares what he learned from the CFP National Championship loss
TCU lost to Georgia in the national title game, 65-7. It was the largest blowout loss in college football national championship game history.
Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem
The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WFAA
TCU fans awaiting football team's return, remaining positive after blowout loss to Georgia
When you see people on campus, you can tell everybody's was feeling a little gloomy. But there's hope that remains.
WFAA
