Cybersecurity startup Aware cutting jobs; Brewery District move still on

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The wave of job cuts among venture-backed tech companies has hit Columbus big data and cybersecurity startup Aware, which had seen increased demand as employers rapidly adopted work-from-home during the pandemic.

Aware’s move to its new Brewery District headquarters is proceeding “with some adjustments to investments and timing,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The company confirmed “some eliminations” were made Thursday to maintain an efficient operation in line with resources. But at the same time, Aware is making “key hires” in strategic positions with a goal to accelerate growth, it said in the statement.

“We remain committed to growth and look forward to ongoing success,” the company said.

