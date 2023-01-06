Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Harris County judge makes history as youngest elected judge in the State of Texas
A Harris County judge made history Friday during her swearing-in ceremony. At 30 years old, Judge Katherine Thomas is now the youngest district court judge on the bench in the county. “As of today, I’m officially the youngest elected judge in the State of Texas, District Court judge,” said Thomas....
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to take personal leave of absence, office announces
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will take a temporary leave of absence beginning next week, her office announced Wednesday. During the leave, Hidalgo will take a week off to go to Colombia to care for her grandfather whose health has reportedly “declined precipitously.”. Her...
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Texas executes former officer who hired hitmen to kill his wife
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A former suburban Houston police officer was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago amid a contentious divorce and custody battle. Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the November 1994...
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
Texas grand jury weighs whether Houston armed diner who shot, killed robbery suspect will get criminal charges
A Harris County, Texas, grand jury is to weigh whether the 46-year-old unidentified shooter who thwarted a Houston taqueria robbery, killing the suspect, will face criminal charges.
cw39.com
One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight
HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A young Alief ISD teacher was killed Saturday in a suspected case of domestic violence, according to police. The district has identified her as Wendy Duan, 28. She joined Alief ISD in 2017 and had been teaching 3rd-grade reading and writing at Boone Elementary. Just...
Man killed, bystander shot after fight leads to gunfire outside Third Ward store, HPD says
Police said two men got into a fight in the parking lot and started pushing and shoving each other. That's when the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.
mocomotive.com
Flood advisory issued for Harris, surrounding counties
Jan 7, 2023 This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2The downtown skyline is seen as storm moves into the area Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Houston.Jon Shapley/Staff photographershow moreshow less2of2 Traffic moves along Interstate 10 under the Houston Avenue bridge on July 27, 2022 in Houston. TxDOT has a $347 […]
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘Concerned citizen’ posts $1 million bond for Patrick Clark, the Houston-area man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff
The Houston-area man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff posted bond and was released from jail Wednesday – three weeks after his defense attorneys successfully lobbied a judge to reduce his bail amount from $2 million to $1 million – according to Harris County court records. Patrick Clark,...
Grand jury will decide fate of 'hero' customer who shot and killed robber at taqueria, HPD says
Police are withholding the customer's name since he hasn't been arrested. Meanwhile, ABC13 uncovered the dead would-be El Ranchito robber's extensive criminal history.
fox26houston.com
24-year-old ex-con free from jail on total of 31 felony bonds, exceeding more than $1 million
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "I've never seen someone who's out on a total of 31 felony bonds," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. You can't blame 24-year-old Joshua Gabriel Ortiz-Lopez for choosing freedom over a jail cell. SUGGESTED: 56-year-old ex-con on parole allegedly commits murder while free from jail on...
KRGV
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
Click2Houston.com
Man walking to friend’s house struck, killed by HPD patrol vehicle in north Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Family members identified the man who was struck by a Houston police officer in north Harris County late Wednesday. The crash happened in the 5500 block of Aldine Bender near Picton Drive at around 11:37 p.m. Officials with HPD said the officer was responding to a call...
Alief ISD teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident, according to police
Neighbors told police they heard gunshots, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found the 28-year-old elementary school teacher with multiple gunshot wounds.
kwhi.com
SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY
Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
