The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO