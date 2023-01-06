ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cw39.com

One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight

HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Flood advisory issued for Harris, surrounding counties

Jan 7, 2023 This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1of2The downtown skyline is seen as storm moves into the area Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Houston.Jon Shapley/Staff photographershow moreshow less2of2 Traffic moves along Interstate 10 under the Houston Avenue bridge on July 27, 2022 in Houston. TxDOT has a $347 […]
HOUSTON, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
kwhi.com

SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY

Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
SEALY, TX

