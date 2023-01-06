Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe’s mother breaks silence: ‘Clearly, there must have been some problems’
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's mother spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital only days after her daughter, a mom of three, was last seen.
Death of ex-NFL receiver Charles Johnson ruled a suicide by medical examiner
Former NFL and Colorado receiver Charles E. Johnson had a toxic amount of drugs in his system when he died in July 2022, according to new report.
Comments / 0