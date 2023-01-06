Read full article on original website
Family desperate for answers as search for missing Oregon father continues in Hernando County
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County. When his family didn't hear from him after his phone died, they filed...
Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station is first baby saved by state's only 'Baby Box'
OCALA, Fla. - On the outside of a fire station in Ocala, Florida, there is a box built into the building with a sign that reads, "Safe Haven Baby Box Drop Off." It's a device that allows someone to give up an unwanted infant anonymously, no questions asked. The box...
Red Cross volunteers from Sarasota to Winter Haven head to California to assist with flood disaster response
TAMPA, Fla. - As California recovers from deadly storms that brought rainfall totals 400% to 600% above average, the American Red Cross is on the ground to aid in the response. More than 200 trained Red Cross disaster workers are helping, with more on the way including several from Central...
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
Florida school district bans book about real-life gay penguin relationship, citing Parental Rights law
TAVARES, Fla. - A Florida school district banned a book about a real-life same-sex penguin couple from classrooms and school libraries. The award-winning 2005 children's book, "And Tango Makes Three," tells the story of a real-life same-sex penguin couple that creates a family together. Lake County Schools located in Florida...
Florida's new agriculture commissioner proposes ban on Merchant Category Codes for gun, ammo purchases
TAMPA, Fla. - Democrat Nikki Fried recently turned the reins of power over to Republican Wilton Simpson. Now, Florida's new agriculture commissioner is taking aim at a new effort to track gun purchases by the financial industry. Simspon said codes that banks put on gun purchases should be banned. Despite...
Manatee deaths lower than last year, but experts warn 2023 could be another deadly year for sea cows
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - We lose hundreds of one of Florida’s beloved sea creatures each year. Manatee deaths reached near-record levels in 2021 compared to the previous five years. The number decreased in 2022, to 800, but it’s still too many, experts say. The good news is that there...
37 Florida Lottery winners lose money to DEO overpayments
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – What was supposed to be a happy day at the lottery office turned into a financial gut punch for Florida couple Dolly Kountz and Dave Kreshpane. The couple from Stuart walked into a Palm Beach County lottery office a few weeks ago to collect $2,900 in prize money from a Pick 4 ticket only to be told Kountz owed $11,000 in unemployment overpayments to the Department of Economic Opportunity.
Made in Tampa Bay: Banyan Coffee Company
Banyan Coffee Company is a brand known around the Tampa Bay area, being sold at coffee shops from Sarasota to Parrish. Now the owners are opening their own café in Palmetto, where customers can watch the bean-roasting process while they wait.
DeSantis activates National Guard to respond to ‘alarming influx’ of migrants in Florida Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to respond to what's being called "an alarming influx" of migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
Woman arrested in connection to suspicious deaths of married Florida couple, police ‘confident it is random’
A woman has been arrested following the suspicious death of a married couple at a Florida senior living community.
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
Florida extends executive order state of emergency related to Hurricane Nicole
On Thursday, it was announced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to extend the state of emergency status for the state which was impacted by Hurricane Nicole in early November.
Florida man becomes multi-millionaire after winning $15 million top lottery prize
A Pensacola man is now the fourth newest millionaire in 2023 from playing the Florida Lottery.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
McIntosh woman sentenced to 8 years behind bars following a stabbing death in Marion County
MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - A young woman from McIntosh will serve eight years in prison for stabbing to death a man more than two years ago. Circuit Court Judge Lisa Herndon sentenced Lillian Patterson to eight years in prison, seven years’ probation, and must perform 500 hours of community service after offering “no plea” in court on Thursday.
Florida man wins millions off Powerball ticket
A 59-year-old Royal Palm Beach man went home with plenty to smile about after he claimed a $2 million prize playing POWERBALL.
New Florida bill granting protections to officers facing credibility concerns, raising questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New legislation filed by a Jacksonville State Representative seeks to create more protections for Florida law enforcement officers facing credibility questions. The bill was filed by State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and deals with what is known commonly as ‘Brady Giglio’ lists. “And what...
Florida electric bills to increase this month
Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
