Florida State

Comments / 6

fox13news.com

Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

37 Florida Lottery winners lose money to DEO overpayments

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – What was supposed to be a happy day at the lottery office turned into a financial gut punch for Florida couple Dolly Kountz and Dave Kreshpane. The couple from Stuart walked into a Palm Beach County lottery office a few weeks ago to collect $2,900 in prize money from a Pick 4 ticket only to be told Kountz owed $11,000 in unemployment overpayments to the Department of Economic Opportunity.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Made in Tampa Bay: Banyan Coffee Company

Banyan Coffee Company is a brand known around the Tampa Bay area, being sold at coffee shops from Sarasota to Parrish. Now the owners are opening their own café in Palmetto, where customers can watch the bean-roasting process while they wait.
PALMETTO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida electric bills to increase this month

Expect your next electricity bill to be bigger this January. State regulators approved a request in December from Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy to raise rates. The utility companies cited a combination of factors for the need, arguing natural gas prices are at their highest in more than 10 years.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

