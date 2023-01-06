ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC Bay Area

Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023

Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond. To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below. Observed Precipitation Totals. Jan. 1-9, 2023. Click or tap on...
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
goldrushcam.com

Cal OES Prepositions Critical Swift Water Resources Statewide in Response to Severe Storm – Includes Stanislaus County

January 9, 2023 - As a significant winter storm continues to pound California with damaging winds and heavy rainfall, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is. strategically prepositioning critical swift water resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding.
