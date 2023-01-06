Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023
Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond. To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below. Observed Precipitation Totals. Jan. 1-9, 2023. Click or tap on...
California braces for flooding from intense storms rolling across the state
President Biden approved an emergency declaration as parts of California issue evacuation orders and close school districts after intense downpours.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why are eggs so expensive in California right now? What to know about latest US shortage
Brandie Gutierrez was thrilled to find eggs in stock at her local Rancho San Miguel on Monday night. Even better, they only cost about $4 for a dozen brown eggs – the lowest price she’s seen lately. “It’s ridiculous,” Gutierrez said of the egg shortage and the ballooning...
Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days
A major storm is moving in across California, blanketing the Valley in rain and snow for the higher elevations.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County not included in federal emergency declaration to aid in storm response
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County was not included in the federal emergency declaration that included 18 other California counties that are being impacted by severe rain and winds. (Video above: Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County) The California Office of Emergency...
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
goldrushcam.com
Cal OES Prepositions Critical Swift Water Resources Statewide in Response to Severe Storm – Includes Stanislaus County
January 9, 2023 - As a significant winter storm continues to pound California with damaging winds and heavy rainfall, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is. strategically prepositioning critical swift water resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amid anticipated California budget shortfall, Gavin Newsom doubles down on universal TK
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to universal transitional kindergarten, despite a projected $22.5 billion funding shortfall. His proposed budget for 2023-24 calls for $1.2 billion in ongoing spending for universal TK, with an eye toward ramping that up to $3 billion once the program is fully in place.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gavin Newsom’s new budget must close a projected deficit. How will Californians feel the pain?
During his first term as California governor, Gavin Newsom’s January budget briefings would run two-to-three hours, much of the time devoted to exulting in the state’s strong economic position and touting his plans to pour new money into ambitious policies. But when he unveils his proposal Tuesday for...
