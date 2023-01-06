ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

WITN

Teen in custody after gun found at Farmville Central High School

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police say an 18-year-old Farmville Central High School student is in custody and faces charges after police say the student had a handgun on campus Tuesday. Pitt County Schools says a social media post seen as a potential threat led to a modified lockdown at the...
FARMVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County Sheriff requests pay raises

Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance spoke during Monday night's County Commissioners meeting and requested a pay raise for area officers. “Currently our officers are underpaid compared to other agencies that require similar levels of training and responsibility,” Sheriff Dance said. Sheriff Dance says this leads...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Cousin reacts to deadly Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Family members are sharing more about a man killed in a stabbing in Greenville on Friday. We told you about it last night. WITN stopped by the area where police say it happened to learn more. “I can’t say I was surprised at all. I hear...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Police release forensic sketch of shooting suspect

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — The Winterville Police Department worked with a forensic sketch artist to draw up a picture of the suspect in a Dec. 10, 2022 shooting on Kinsey Loop near Jessica Drive. The suspect is described as a black man, around 5'9" tall and 130-140 pounds. He...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigate deadly stabbing

A new report issued by the NCDOT shows that North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports have a more than $72 billion in economic impact annually. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist. Updated: 10 hours ago. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office hires victim services specialist. Robbery leads...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family

COMING UP AT 10 & 11: A candlelight vigil was held in Greenville for Khalil Jefferson and his family. Officials believe they have found his body after he went missing. Adrianna Hargrove was at the vigil and will have more on this tonight. Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

YOU KNOW US? People wanted in stolen credit card case

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in solving the case of a stolen credit card. Winterville police want to identify two people who are persons of interest in using the stolen card. The card was used at the Game Stop on Greenville Boulevard in Greenville around...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
LA GRANGE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Crime task force established in Kinston

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy has established a crime task force that includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and other organizations. The group will meet monthly to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The first meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Controlled burn in Duplin County causes crashes, part of road to close

Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South Tuesday morning after “several motor vehicle accidents” happened amid hazardous conditions stemming from what was determined to be a prescribed fire nearby. Controlled burn in Duplin County causes crashes, …. Officials closed a portion of U.S. Hwy. 117 South...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70

Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
KINSTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
wcti12.com

High school locked down after gun found on campus, no injuries

FARMVILLE, Pitt County — Around 12:35 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Farmville Central High School was put on a modified lockdown after a social media post was seen as a potential threat. An investigation was done and a handgun was found and taken by law enforcement without incident. An...
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern High School upping security with metal detectors

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A high school here in the east is proactively adding security with metal detectors at its large events. Rumors of metal detectors being put into New Bern High School circulated among students on social media over the holiday break, according to sophomore Sophie Sullivan. “A...
NEW BERN, NC

