Monique Johnson
4d ago
this ain't the first homicide seem like everyday someone has been getting killed
EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
brproud.com
Louisiana mom fatally shoots alleged intruder while home with her 2 children
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana mother protecting her children shot and killed a home intruder just before dawn Sunday, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Robert Rheams, 51, “was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench” when he allegedly forced his way into the home of the woman and her two young children.
WAFB.com
DEPUTIES: Couple found dead in quiet Baton Rouge subdivision
The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. Studies show a month-long fast from alcohol can improve sleep, reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, aid in weight loss, and reduce liver fat by 40%.
theadvocate.com
Married couple found shot dead in home off O'Neal Lane, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A married couple were found shot dead inside a home in a subdivision off O'Neal Lane on Monday afternoon, authorities said, drawing a large law enforcement presence as neighbors and family gathered on doorsteps to look on. The victims were found inside a house in the 1600 block of Indigo...
KSLA
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have released the names of a couple found shot to death inside a home on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victims are Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59. Their bodies were found...
postsouth.com
Pursuit protocols face scrutiny after fatal crash, Sheriff Brett Stassi says
The high-speed crash that took the lives of two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve will likely lead law enforcement agencies to reexamine their pursuit protocol, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Stassi said he had talked to three deputies before he spoke with POST/SOUTH for...
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police release body camera footage from deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police issued a Tuesday, Jan. 10 statement regarding an ongoing investigation into a trooper shooting and killing a Texas man on Dec. 8. LSP said Jose Reza-Navarro, 52, fled a traffic stop around 10:02 p.m. That triggered a high-speed chase and multiple...
Man robs Ambassador Caffery store with long rifle, escapes in Nissan
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public for help finding the man who robbed a store on Ambassador Caffery Parkway at gunpoint. Police said the man got out a dark colored Nissan, walked into the store around 11 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, and took an undisclosed amount of money. He […]
brproud.com
3 suspects in fraternity house party shooting face 11 counts of attempted murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects accused in an October shooting that left 11 hurt during a fraternity house party near Southern University were formally charged Monday. According to a bill of information, Miles Moss, 25, Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Jaicedric Williams, 22, were indicted on 11 counts...
brproud.com
“Not a dry eye in the room” Louisiana nursing home resident named Honorary Sheriff’s Deputy
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Friday was a special day for Christopher A. Lanclos, a Hammond Nursing Home resident who has dreamed of becoming a law enforcement officer his entire life. And with the help of Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Lanclos’ dream has come true. Last week, the sheriff...
SHERIFF: Teens arrested for stolen U-Haul truck; one reported missing from BR & as juvenile escapee
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two teenagers were arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, on various charges after fleeing from narcotics agents in a stolen U-Haul truck. Sheriff James Pohlmann said a 16-year-old boy from Violet, who was reported missing out of...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
BR area suspects arrested following pursuit in Texas, deputies say
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas. (WAFB) - Deputies said a 16-year-old and 12-year-old from the Baton Rouge area were arrested following a law enforcement pursuit on Saturday, Jan. 7. Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston. According...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect accused of stealing multiple guns
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are searching for a suspect in a recent theft. The suspect is accused of taking four guns from a home on Galloway Garden Lane. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) said the theft took place around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The...
brproud.com
Mother fatally shoots suspect during home invasion in Louisiana, deputies say
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a home invasion that happened on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).
brproud.com
Teens, adult accused of armed robbery in police custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Police Special Response Team (SRT) arrested multiple individuals connected to an alleged armed robbery that occurred Dec. 28. Authorities say the four suspects were riding in a white Ford Explorer in the Baton Rouge area, persuading victims that they...
Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
wbrz.com
Blood drive for Brusly crash survivor hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve. Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition. He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police...
postsouth.com
Officer arrested after fatal car crash bonds out of WBR Jail
Addis Police Officer David Cauthron, who was arrested following a crash in a high-speed chase that killed two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve, bonded out of jail Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Cazes. Cauthron, who was booked into West Baton Rouge Jail on two counts of...
wbrz.com
Officers arrest 7 people in drug bust off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.
