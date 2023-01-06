ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

Monique Johnson
4d ago

this ain't the first homicide seem like everyday someone has been getting killed

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana mom fatally shoots alleged intruder while home with her 2 children

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana mother protecting her children shot and killed a home intruder just before dawn Sunday, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Robert Rheams, 51, “was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench” when he allegedly forced his way into the home of the woman and her two young children.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

Pursuit protocols face scrutiny after fatal crash, Sheriff Brett Stassi says

The high-speed crash that took the lives of two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve will likely lead law enforcement agencies to reexamine their pursuit protocol, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Stassi said he had talked to three deputies before he spoke with POST/SOUTH for...
BRUSLY, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mother fatally shoots suspect during home invasion in Louisiana, deputies say

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a home invasion that happened on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Teens, adult accused of armed robbery in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Police Special Response Team (SRT) arrested multiple individuals connected to an alleged armed robbery that occurred Dec. 28. Authorities say the four suspects were riding in a white Ford Explorer in the Baton Rouge area, persuading victims that they...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Officer arrested after fatal car crash bonds out of WBR Jail

Addis Police Officer David Cauthron, who was arrested following a crash in a high-speed chase that killed two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve, bonded out of jail Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Cazes. Cauthron, who was booked into West Baton Rouge Jail on two counts of...
ADDIS, LA
wbrz.com

Officers arrest 7 people in drug bust off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy