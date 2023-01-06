ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Utah's newest resort suffers first fatality

A 38-year-old man died Sunday afternoon at Utah’s newest – but private - ski resort. Wasatch Peaks Ranch is a private community and club just southeast of the Snowbasin resort off of Interstate 84. The exclusive housing development features a private ski resort for members in the winter and golf course in the summer.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?

Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Sheriff delays resignation amid background review

Wasatch County Sheriff Justin Rigby’s appointment to a new state job has hit a delay. This week, Wasatch County expected to lose its sheriff to Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.), which oversees statewide law enforcement training, certifications and internal investigations. That’s on hold now after P.O.S.T. extended an investigation into his background.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

UDOT reports fewer deaths but more risky behavior on Utah roads in 2022

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Department of Public Safety (DPS) said 320 lives were lost in 2022. That's 12 fewer than in 2021. “One startling takeaway from this last year is how many of our most vulnerable road users' lives were lost,” said John Gleason, UDOT public relations director. “Everyone shares the road, whether they’re driving, walking or riding a bike or motorcycle and all road users have an equal responsibility to watch out for one another.”
UTAH STATE
KPCW

What to know as the Sundance Film Festival approaches

The Sundance Film Festival, one of the busiest times of year in Park City, is fast approaching. Sundance has been solely an online event for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen said she understands that after a break, many may...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby says farewell to work in Heber Valley

It’s Wasatch County Sheriff Justin Rigby’s last week before he takes a state job. He says he’s leaving the department in good hands. Weeks after he was named the next director of Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Sheriff Jared Rigby gave the Wasatch County Council his official letter of resignation. He begins his new role overseeing statewide training, certifications and internal investigations next week.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Updated: Snowstorms wreak havoc on trash collection services

FRIDAY'S PROGRESS (1/6): Thaynes Canyon, trash and recycle, has been recovered with the exception of Meadows, Aspen Springs, Iron Canyon, Morning Star and Delta. Trash and recycling are complete on Old Ranch Road and Trailside. SATURDAY'S PLAN (1/7): With the extra resources we are getting tomorrow (1/7) we plan on...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Summit County Council features nightly rentals

The Summit County council will lead off its work session with an hour-long discussion of a new night rental policy. Last spring, the council indicated its interest in cracking down on nightly rentals through licensing, zoning or a combination of both. By doing so, a short term rental could be restricted in certain neighborhoods and the number of nightly rentals could be limited.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Heber airport planners seek feedback on upgrade plan

Heber Valley Airport planners will host a meeting with updates on the plan to upgrade the runway and other facilities. Heber City officials and consultants say they’re nearing the end of a years-long planning process for the private airport south of city limits. A public meeting Monday evening will focus on a proposal to shift the runway away from U.S. Highway 189 and establish larger safety buffer zones.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Park Silly Sunday Market gets one-year extension for summer

In a 3-2 vote, the Park City Council approved a one-year contract extension, so the Park Silly Sunday Market will be back this summer. Councilmembers Tana Toly and Ryan Dickey voted against the extension Thursday. Toly is a Main Street business owner and cited the Historic Park City Alliance’s opposition to the market as reason for her no vote.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Pediatric psychologist offers free help to LGBTQ+ youth

The Centers for Disease Control estimates about 2% of kids in high school nationwide today identify as transgender, which equals around 1.6 million people 13 and older. Dr. Jessica Robnett has worked in pediatric psychology for seven years at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Her work has included treating LGBTQ+ children.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local!

 https://www.kpcw.org/

