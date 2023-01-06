Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Utah's newest resort suffers first fatality
A 38-year-old man died Sunday afternoon at Utah’s newest – but private - ski resort. Wasatch Peaks Ranch is a private community and club just southeast of the Snowbasin resort off of Interstate 84. The exclusive housing development features a private ski resort for members in the winter and golf course in the summer.
Before statehood, Utahns fished in streams across private land. Does that mean they can today?
For decades prior to Utah statehood, Latter-day Saint pioneers routinely walked, floated and fished in streams across private lands. The practice was so common that there were no trespass laws on the books at the time and no one gave it a second thought, attorney Michelle Quist told the Utah Supreme Court Monday.
Children left in the cold, PCSD parents left wondering when school buses will arrive
As many parents of young children know, juggling different drop-off and pick-up schedules can be difficult even on normal days. Monday was not a normal day. The massive snowstorm made driving most anywhere in the Wasatch Back difficult. Jon Snavely has children at two Park City schools. For Snavely’s son,...
Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?
Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
Sundance has various COVID-19 protocols in place for this year’s festival
Three years after COVID-19 appeared, another variant is emerging and it’s spreading quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It’s an Omicron variant and is responsible for 70% of current cases in the Northeast. Phil Bondurant is director of the Summit County Health Department. He said the...
Rally car icon Ken Block ‘loved the state of Utah’ and shared it with the world
Everything Ken Block did was an adventure and everywhere he went was a thrill-seeker’s dream. He drifted through the streets of London in a modified Mustang. He took flight off the steep hills of San Francisco in a Ford Fiesta. He rallied through the snow in Sweden and the deserts of Mexico.
Next snowstorm brings up to a foot for the mountains through Friday
The National Weather Service said the storm should start to taper off Friday. Estimates from 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected in the northern mountains with higher amounts of up to 18 inches in the central Wasatch. The Utah Department of Transportation said heavy snow will develop from...
Wasatch County Sheriff delays resignation amid background review
Wasatch County Sheriff Justin Rigby’s appointment to a new state job has hit a delay. This week, Wasatch County expected to lose its sheriff to Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.), which oversees statewide law enforcement training, certifications and internal investigations. That’s on hold now after P.O.S.T. extended an investigation into his background.
Flanagan’s owner John Kenworthy: snow drove best December ever
John Kenworthy, owner of Flanagan’s on Main, said 2022 ended with a bang based on December sales numbers. “As far as Main Street goes, my neighbors and I have seen a record month," Kenworthy said. "And there’s no secret to it, it’s the magic of snow.”. He...
Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association mourns loss of fellow patroller
On Wednesday the Summit County Sheriff's Office identified the 29-year-old ski patroller who lost his life Monday as Christian Helger of Millcreek. The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association released a statement Wednesday acknowledging Helger’s death. The statement said Helger was returning to his station after a morning of...
UDOT reports fewer deaths but more risky behavior on Utah roads in 2022
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Department of Public Safety (DPS) said 320 lives were lost in 2022. That's 12 fewer than in 2021. “One startling takeaway from this last year is how many of our most vulnerable road users' lives were lost,” said John Gleason, UDOT public relations director. “Everyone shares the road, whether they’re driving, walking or riding a bike or motorcycle and all road users have an equal responsibility to watch out for one another.”
What to know as the Sundance Film Festival approaches
The Sundance Film Festival, one of the busiest times of year in Park City, is fast approaching. Sundance has been solely an online event for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen said she understands that after a break, many may...
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby says farewell to work in Heber Valley
It’s Wasatch County Sheriff Justin Rigby’s last week before he takes a state job. He says he’s leaving the department in good hands. Weeks after he was named the next director of Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Sheriff Jared Rigby gave the Wasatch County Council his official letter of resignation. He begins his new role overseeing statewide training, certifications and internal investigations next week.
Updated: Snowstorms wreak havoc on trash collection services
FRIDAY'S PROGRESS (1/6): Thaynes Canyon, trash and recycle, has been recovered with the exception of Meadows, Aspen Springs, Iron Canyon, Morning Star and Delta. Trash and recycling are complete on Old Ranch Road and Trailside. SATURDAY'S PLAN (1/7): With the extra resources we are getting tomorrow (1/7) we plan on...
Summit County Council features nightly rentals
The Summit County council will lead off its work session with an hour-long discussion of a new night rental policy. Last spring, the council indicated its interest in cracking down on nightly rentals through licensing, zoning or a combination of both. By doing so, a short term rental could be restricted in certain neighborhoods and the number of nightly rentals could be limited.
Heber airport planners seek feedback on upgrade plan
Heber Valley Airport planners will host a meeting with updates on the plan to upgrade the runway and other facilities. Heber City officials and consultants say they’re nearing the end of a years-long planning process for the private airport south of city limits. A public meeting Monday evening will focus on a proposal to shift the runway away from U.S. Highway 189 and establish larger safety buffer zones.
Park City pizza guy uses sled to make deliveries during snowstorm
The recent storm was no match for "Jeff the Domino's guy." When snow-packed roads stopped many in their tracks, one delivery driver grabbed a sled to ensure no pie purchaser went hungry. KPCW listener Elyse Winter sent in this video of the perseverant pizza guy arriving with dinner on Ontario...
Park Silly Sunday Market gets one-year extension for summer
In a 3-2 vote, the Park City Council approved a one-year contract extension, so the Park Silly Sunday Market will be back this summer. Councilmembers Tana Toly and Ryan Dickey voted against the extension Thursday. Toly is a Main Street business owner and cited the Historic Park City Alliance’s opposition to the market as reason for her no vote.
Pediatric psychologist offers free help to LGBTQ+ youth
The Centers for Disease Control estimates about 2% of kids in high school nationwide today identify as transgender, which equals around 1.6 million people 13 and older. Dr. Jessica Robnett has worked in pediatric psychology for seven years at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Her work has included treating LGBTQ+ children.
Summit County Council picks new county manager from Kaysville
Summit County has a new manager. At a special Summit County Council meeting Thursday night, the council voted unanimously to hire Shayne Scott, who is currently the city manager for Kaysville, Utah. Scott will make $205,000 a year. The county will either purchase a home for him or pay him...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0