JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Lewis County two weeks from now.

According to a press release from the state police, the sobriety checkpoint will be held on Hackers Creek Road (Sec Rt 7) in Jane Lew, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The release said that drivers who feel inconvenienced by the checkpoint location can take one of the alternate routes. Those routes are Franklin Street to Second Street to Main Street (US Route 19) for those who are traveling west on Hackers Creek Road, and Second Street to Hackers Creek Road (Sec Rt 7) for those traveling north on Main Street (U.S. Route 19).

There is also a sobriety checkpoint scheduled for the week before in Randolph County .

