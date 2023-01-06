Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested for first-degree murder involved in Oklahoma City road rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly. Police said Kasey Caleb McConville has been arrested involved in the shooting. Oklahoma City Police were called to a shooting at Northwest 10th and Meridian Avenue...
OHP: Man dies after being hit along I-40
Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man in Pottawatomie County.
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
news9.com
Watch: K9 Dog Sniffs Out 2 Accused Of Shooting Into Apartment Complex
Police released new video of officers arresting two men accused of firing shots into a NW Oklahoma City apartment complex. The suspects tried hiding at the top of a drainage ditch, but K9 officer Sully sniffed them out.
KOCO
Person dead after hit, killed on Interstate 40 in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A person is dead after getting hit and killed on Interstate 40 in Pottawatomie County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed a pedestrian was hit in the eastbound lane of I-40 near Shawnee late Saturday night. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash...
KOCO
People in nearby neighborhood witness fatal hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of people in a nearby neighborhood witnessed a fatal hit-and-run in Oklahoma City. A fatal hit-and-run Friday night around 10:40 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and Shields Boulevard left a woman dead. Police said a woman was struck by multiple cars and taken to a hospital where she later died.
news9.com
Crews Battle Commercial Fire At Vacant Downtown Oklahoma City Building
Fire crews in Oklahoma City said no injuries were reported from a fire at a vacant downtown building Sunday afternoon. The OKC fire department was seen fighting the fire near NW 4th St. and Shartel Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters had to tear wood boards off the barricaded windows to...
news9.com
Fatal Shooting Victim Found Between 2 Cars At SW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the southwest side of the city. The victim's body was discovered Saturday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th and Drexel Ave. Police at the scene did not have any details about the victim and said no arrests...
news9.com
High-Speed Chase Ends In Norman With 2 Suspects & Duffel Bags Full Of Drugs
New details on a high-speed chase spanning from Oklahoma City to Norman on Tuesday. It came to a white-knuckle end with two suspects in a field being held at gunpoint, along with two duffle bags full of dope, according to police. Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 were overhead...
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
KOCO
Record-breaking numbers cause strain on personnel at fire departments in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Fire departments across Oklahoma have seen record-breaking numbers in 2022 with the number of calls they’ve responded to. For some departments, this is causing a strain on their personnel. KOCO 5 spoke with Guthrie fire officials to see how they’re planning to deal with the increase.
Update: Former OKC auto repair owner allegedly threatens customer for trying to get his car back after waiting months on repair
A man in Bethany said he dropped off his car with a former Oklahoma City auto repair shop in February 2022 for an engine rebuild, but now almost a year later and he still hasn't gotten it back.
OKC Police swarm SE neighborhood after fake call
A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
KOCO
Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
‘Not just somebody on the street’: Family wants answers after woman found dead in alley
A family is searching for answers more than a month after their loved one was found dead in an alley near 31st and S. Western Avenue.
news9.com
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
Mother Of Uvalde School Shooter Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter suspect was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police confirm Adriana Reyes is accused of assault and threatening to kill a man. She was arrested Wednesday at a home near Southwest 25th and Barnes. Police said Reyes identified...
