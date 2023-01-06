ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Police identify victim shot, killed outside Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend outside a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call and found a dead man lying in an apartment complex's parking lot along Drexel Avenue near South May and Southwest 89th Street. Police said the man appeared to have been shot to death.
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
Madoc

U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma City

The leading fast-food restaurant franchise continues to bring its delectable foods closer to its numerous fans. Fans of Chick-Fil-A in the Oklahoma City metro are thrilled to now have their favorite restaurant conveniently located nearby. If there have been any challenges such as distance or traffic before they could access their favorite restaurant, this new location is going to mitigate them.
news9.com

OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages

A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
